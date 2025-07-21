x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Spilt Milk team to launch new Oz country fest

Kicks Entertainment and Live Nation are set to bring a multi-city country music festival to Australia later this year

By Hanna Ellington on 21 Jul 2025

Spilt Milk, Ballarat

Spilt Milk


The team behind the recently revived Spilt Milk festival is presenting a new multi-city country music event, Strummingbird.

Secret Sounds-backed Kicks Entertainment is partnering with Live Nation to deliver a three-city touring event later this year. It is set to hit the Sunshine Coast (25 October), Newcastle (1 November), and Perth (2 November), with a full lineup announcement expected by the end of July.

Strummingbird is the latest country music event to hit Australia, joining the likes of CMC Rocks QLD and Ridin’ Hearts Festival. Australia is the third-largest market for country music globally, behind the US and Canada, with streaming jumping 28% year-on-year in 2024, according to Luminate.

“Country music’s rise in Australia has been incredible over the past few years,” said Michael Chugg, one of CMC Rocks’ co-promoters, to IQ earlier this year.

“A lot of factors have driven this: social media and streaming have played a massive role, allowing fans to discover artists outside of traditional radio and TV exposure. Festivals like CMC Rocks, Groundwater, and Deni Ute Muster have given country music a physical presence, while crossover artists and collaborations with pop and rock have introduced new listeners to the genre,” he said.

“These new artists are creating all these new sounds and making the genre so rich, diverse and interesting”

Country music is exploding globally, with new festivals cropping up in South Africa, Sweden, the UK, and Germany in recent years. In speaking with IQ, UTA agent Beth Morton shared that “more country artists are seeing Europe and Australia as a viable touring option than ever before – so they are prioritising international into their yearly schedules as opposed to fitting around the [North American] touring windows.”

The announcement of a new event could signal a new chapter for the Australian festival sector, which has seen several major festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo cancelled in both 2024 and 2025. According to the Australian Festival Association, more than 25 music festivals across the country have been axed since 2022.

Spilt Milk, also cancelled in 2024, roared back to life for this year’s edition, capturing the strongest on-sale ever for the multi-city event. This year’s programme is anchored by Kendrick Lamar and Doechii, and will also feature Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Skin on Skin, and Sombr.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|08 May 2025

Festival lineups: ACL, Spilt Milk, Nos Alive

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 festival bills also includes Parookaville, Boomtown, Zuiderpark Live and 2000trees

Spilt Milk, Ballarat
News|12 May 2025

Australia’s Spilt Milk festival roars back

Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, the multi-city festival has already sold out three of its four legs this year after cancelling its 2024 edition

News|13 May 2025

Stagecoach sell-out: An ‘electric’ year for the country fest

Goldenvoice EVP Stacy Vee reflects on the unstoppable trajectory of country music following another sell-out edition

News|06 Jun 2025

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

As the genre infiltrates the mainstream, promoters around the world are looking to fill festival headline slots, arenas, and increasingly stadiums, with its superstars

FEST Team's Stefan Elenkov and Charmenko's Nick Hobbs
News|14 Feb 2025

FEST Team and Charmenko on post-acquisition ambitions

"Our goal is to establish a solid and well-structured network for mini-tours for developing or new artists across Eastern Europe"

Trending Stories

news|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

news|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

news|16 Jul 2025

Wasserman on Lewis Capaldi’s emotional return

news|17 Jul 2025

Springsteen tour sells 4.9m tickets, earns $700m+

news|18 Jul 2025

Massive Attack lead alliance of artists over Gaza

news|17 Jul 2025

New name & reopening date for Sheffield Leadmill

news|18 Jul 2025

Ultimo sells out Italy’s biggest-ever concert

news|17 Jul 2025

Movers & Shakers: Ticketmaster, MVT, LIVE, Friendly Fire

news|16 Jul 2025

Lolla Berlin turns 10: ‘There have been many eras’

news|16 Jul 2025

Hundreds suffer heat-related illnesses at festival

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|08 May 2025

Festival lineups: ACL, Spilt Milk, Nos Alive

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 festival bills also includes Parookaville, Boomtown, Zuiderpark Live and 2000trees

Spilt Milk, Ballarat
News|12 May 2025

Australia’s Spilt Milk festival roars back

Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, the multi-city festival has already sold out three of its four legs this year after cancelling its 2024 edition

News|13 May 2025

Stagecoach sell-out: An ‘electric’ year for the country fest

Goldenvoice EVP Stacy Vee reflects on the unstoppable trajectory of country music following another sell-out edition

News|06 Jun 2025

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

As the genre infiltrates the mainstream, promoters around the world are looking to fill festival headline slots, arenas, and increasingly stadiums, with its superstars

FEST Team's Stefan Elenkov and Charmenko's Nick Hobbs
News|14 Feb 2025

FEST Team and Charmenko on post-acquisition ambitions

"Our goal is to establish a solid and well-structured network for mini-tours for developing or new artists across Eastern Europe"

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Technical ProductionLetsgo Entertainment

Madrid, SpainFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Building Safety OfficerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKPart Time£25.93/hr + Benefits

Head of PromotionsThe Columbo Group

London, UKFull Time£65K - £75K

Assistant Production ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£33K - £36K + Benefits