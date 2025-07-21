Spilt Milk team to launch new Oz country fest

Kicks Entertainment and Live Nation are set to bring a multi-city country music festival to Australia later this year

The team behind the recently revived Spilt Milk festival is presenting a new multi-city country music event, Strummingbird.

Secret Sounds-backed Kicks Entertainment is partnering with Live Nation to deliver a three-city touring event later this year. It is set to hit the Sunshine Coast (25 October), Newcastle (1 November), and Perth (2 November), with a full lineup announcement expected by the end of July.

Strummingbird is the latest country music event to hit Australia, joining the likes of CMC Rocks QLD and Ridin’ Hearts Festival. Australia is the third-largest market for country music globally, behind the US and Canada, with streaming jumping 28% year-on-year in 2024, according to Luminate.

“Country music’s rise in Australia has been incredible over the past few years,” said Michael Chugg, one of CMC Rocks’ co-promoters, to IQ earlier this year.

“A lot of factors have driven this: social media and streaming have played a massive role, allowing fans to discover artists outside of traditional radio and TV exposure. Festivals like CMC Rocks, Groundwater, and Deni Ute Muster have given country music a physical presence, while crossover artists and collaborations with pop and rock have introduced new listeners to the genre,” he said.

“These new artists are creating all these new sounds and making the genre so rich, diverse and interesting”

Country music is exploding globally, with new festivals cropping up in South Africa, Sweden, the UK, and Germany in recent years. In speaking with IQ, UTA agent Beth Morton shared that “more country artists are seeing Europe and Australia as a viable touring option than ever before – so they are prioritising international into their yearly schedules as opposed to fitting around the [North American] touring windows.”

The announcement of a new event could signal a new chapter for the Australian festival sector, which has seen several major festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo cancelled in both 2024 and 2025. According to the Australian Festival Association, more than 25 music festivals across the country have been axed since 2022.

Spilt Milk, also cancelled in 2024, roared back to life for this year’s edition, capturing the strongest on-sale ever for the multi-city event. This year’s programme is anchored by Kendrick Lamar and Doechii, and will also feature Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Skin on Skin, and Sombr.

