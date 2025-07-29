x

news

Strawberry Arena marks first year with Pride

The Stockholm stadium is celebrating one year under its new name with a display of the largest Pride flag in the Nordic region

By James Hanley on 29 Jul 2025

Strawberry Arena


Sweden’s Strawberry Arena is marking its first year under its new name with a special display during Stockholm’s Pride Week.

Scandinavian hotel, spa and restaurant company Strawberry is the main sponsor of Stockholm Pride – the largest Pride festival in the Nordics – which runs from 28 July to 3 August.

During Pride Week, the colours of the rainbow will be projected across the entire facade of the 60,000-cap arena in Solna, Stockholm, transforming the building into a “living symbol of diversity and inclusion”.

“Diversity, equality and inclusion are not just words – they are about people’s lives,” says Strawberry founder Petter Stordalen. “It is the right to be who you are and love who you want. Strawberry has been a proud main sponsor of Pride for many years, and this year it is more important than ever. In times when these fundamental rights are under attack, we must stand up for these values more clearly and strongly than ever before. When others turn back, we will step forward and raise the Pride flag higher, bigger and more often than ever.”

Acts booked to play the venue over the next year include Ed Sheeran and Bad Bunny

Since its name change in 2024, Strawberry Arena has hosted 39 events and welcomed 885,000 visitors, of which 77,000 were international guests. Taylor Swift set a new attendance record when she pulled in 60,243 fans for her third and final Eras Tour night at the stadium last May.

The ASM Global venue, which was formerly known as Friends Arena, celebrated its first 12 months in its current guise earlier this month. Events held at the stadium in that time have included concerts by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, P!nk and Guns N’ Roses, as well as the Sweden International Horse Show.

Upcoming shows include Ed Sheeran’s European tour, which will stop at the venue for two nights from 22-23 August, with Bad Bunny announced for 10-11 July 2026.

 

News|11 Mar 2025

Top Swedish arenas in ‘great demand’ for 2025

Tobias Ekman, GM of Stockholm's Strawberry Arena, 3Arena and Avicii Arena, reports on the fortunes of the ASM Global venues

News|09 Apr 2025

Staying in for the summer: Year-round arena gains

Even with a stacked stadium and festival schedule, the continent's top arenas are seeing little let-up in activity

News|04 Feb 2025

Sweden’s Avicii Arena reopens after revamp

With an investment of approximately $92 million, improvements include brand-new stands and seating, enhanced acoustics and a new roof

News|17 Jun 2025

IQ’s 5th Pride Takeover edition out now

The June issue features our 2025 LGBTIQ+ List, a career-spanning profile of Mojo Concerts' Kim Bloem, a Bryan Adams tour report, plus more

News|22 Jul 2025

Huge drone show marks Parookaville’s first decade

The tenth anniversary edition of the German EDM festival in Weeze sold out with 75k fans in attendance per day

