Sziget reacts after Kneecap banned from Hungary

"This is an unprecedented move which we believe is both unnecessary and regrettable," says the festival following the government's decision

Sziget Festival organisers say that “cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution” after the Hungarian government took the “unprecedented” step of banning Kneecap from the country.

The Irish hip-hop trio were booked to perform at the Budapest event on 11 August. However, more than 150 Hungarian artists signed an open letter protesting at the band’s inclusion, claiming their “values run counter to the festival’s decades-long tradition”.

In a post on X, Hungary’s state secretary for international communication Zoltan Kovacs said the group have been “officially banned from entering Hungary – for antisemitism and glorifying terror”.

“Their planned performance posed a national security threat, and for this reason, the group has been formally banned from Hungary for three years,” said Kovacs. “If they enter, deportation will follow under international norms.”

Kneecap member Mo Chara appeared in court last month, charged with a terror offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a London concert in 2024. He was bailed until August. The group deny the allegation, which they describe as a “carnival of distraction”, and have claimed they are facing a “co-ordinated smear campaign” after speaking out about “the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people”.

“Sziget Festival’s values mean we condemn hate speech, while guaranteeing the fundamental right to artistic freedom of expression for every performer”

The group have already been removed from festivals including Scotland’s TRNSMT, Cornwall’s Eden Sessions and Germany’s Hurricane and Southside this summer.

Superstruct Entertainment-backed Sziget had earlier resisted calls to remove Kneecap from the lineup prior to receiving official notice this morning that the Hungarian government will deny the band entry into Hungarian territory.

“This is an unprecedented move which we believe is both unnecessary and regrettable,” says a statement by the festival. “Following concerns raised by government and pressure groups across Hungary over the past weeks at the prospect of Kneecap performing, we have liaised closely with the band and they reassured us that their performance would not contravene either Sziget’s values or Hungarian law.

“Sziget Festival’s values mean we condemn hate speech, while guaranteeing the fundamental right to artistic freedom of expression for every performer. Cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution.”

“We fear that government’s decision… may not only damage the reputation of Sziget, but also negatively affect Hungary’s standing worldwide”

Moreover, Sziget fears the government’s decision to ban Kneecap could have a negative impact on Hungary’s standing internationally.

“Over the past 30 years, Sziget has served as a free and safe place for different cultures, hosting artists and visitors from around the world, earning significant recognition in the international community and enhancing Hungary’s reputation,” it says. “We fear that government’s decision announced today to ban Kneecap may not only damage the reputation of Sziget, but also negatively affect Hungary’s standing worldwide.

“Sziget Festival will continue to do everything in its power to remain, in every sense, the Island of Freedom.”

The likes of Charli XCX, Shawn Mendes, A$AP Rocky, Anyma, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Don Diablo, Empire of the Sun, Little Simz, Papa Roach, Nelly Furtado, Justice, Amelie Lens, Caribou and FKA Twigs are set to star at Sziget – Hungary’s largest music festival – between 6-11 August.

Last week, Massive Attack, Kneecap, Brian Eno and Fontaines D.C. announced an alliance of musicians speaking out over Gaza. In a statement shared by the artists and campaign group Led By Donkeys on Instagram, they claim to have withstood “campaigns of attempted censorship” by pro-Israel groups.

UK police also recently dropped an investigation into Kneecap’s performance at last month’s Glastonbury Festival due to “insufficient evidence”.

