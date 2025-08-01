Australia’s Harvest Rock bounces back after hiatus

After Spilt Milk confirmed its return, another Aussie festival is making a comeback...

Adelaide’s Harvest Rock has become the latest Australian festival to bounce back after taking a “strategic hiatus” in 2024.

The event debuted in South Australia’s capital in November 2022 and has welcomed acts such as Jack White, Sam Fender, Jamiroquai and Crowded House.

The third edition of the festival will return to Rymill and King Rodney Parks on 25–26 October, with just local rock duo Teenage Joans confirmed so far.

The 2025 edition is presented by Secret Sounds alongside Live Nation (parent company) and Kicks Entertainment (subsidiary), in collaboration with the South Australian Government via the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC).

“We’re thrilled to see Harvest Rock return to its Adelaide home to deliver a festival that brings global stadium-sized artists to South Australia, while also championing the region’s world-class food, wine and culture for interstate guests,” says Harvest Rock festival director Ryan Sabet.

“Harvest Rock not only drives tourism and benefits local businesses, but offers a unique festival experience for all ages across the local community and beyond.”

SA Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, said the festival’s return is “music to the ears of festival lovers and our hospitality and tourism operators”.

“The beauty of this festival is that it combines what we do best in South Australia – offering premium food and beverages and delivering memorable events. Held in 2022 and 2023, Harvest Rock has contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy.

“We continue to see the impact major events like this deliver to our economy, while reinforcing our State’s reputation as the ultimate destination for bucket-list events – whether you are a sports fan, art lover, foodie, or just enjoy a good festival.”

Secret Sounds-owned Kicks Entertainment has also announced the return of touring festival Spilt Milk, as well as the launch of a new multi-city country music event.

The news adds fuel to hopes of a turnaround for Australia’s festival sector, which was plunged into crisis last year, resulting in a slate of cancellations.

