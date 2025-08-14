Live Nation anchors in Hong Kong with TIDES venue

The live entertainment giant has unveiled Hong Kong's first purpose-built mid-sized venue, a 1,500-capacity venue in Kowloon

Live Nation has unveiled a 1,500-capacity venue in Hong Kong, reportedly the region’s first purpose-built mid-sized venue.

Located within the ship-shaped Whampoa complex in Kowloon, the Live Nation-designed plug-and-play space Tides is expected to host up to 250 events annually.

It has been purpose-built for the demands of touring, outfitted with built-in sound, lighting, flexible staging, and artist support areas, giving “Hong Kong promoters and artists a much-needed alternative,” says Stephanie Bax, president of venue development Asia at Live Nation.

“The design prioritises efficient setup, making it seamless for acts to include Hong Kong in their tour plans. With integrated production and a layout built for audience connection, the venue offers both international and local artists a professional platform to grow their fan base.”

Tides is expected to open later this year. The yacht-like space’s name stems from the venue’s urban estate location on the former Whampoa Docklands, once one of the largest in Asia.

Hong Kong’s location connects to half the world’s population within five hours

Tides’ emergence will help fill a gap in the burgeoning entertainment market in the Chinese special administrative region, which landed back on the global stadium circuit with the opening of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) earlier this year.

“In the past, Hong Kong has been seen as a big financial centre, and now it’s about creating sustainable tourism and cultural events. I think that becomes a big part of Hong Kong’s power play going forward,” CEO John Sharkey told IQ earlier this year.

KTSP welcomed its millionth visitor within five months of opening. And demand shows no signs of slowing for entertainment at all levels, driven in part by Hong Kong’s strategic location.

“Hong Kong’s exceptional location, at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, offers seamless access to a market of over 86m people within an hour and connects to half the world’s population within five hours,” Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, explained IQ for our spotlight feature on Hong Kong, available now.

