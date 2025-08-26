Rock en Seine: ‘We’re rethinking the festival model’

AEG Presents France’s president has revealed how Rock en Seine is rethinking its booking strategy to contend with the explosion of headline tours.

The French festival returned to Domaine National de Saint-Cloud in Paris between 20–24 August with acts including Chappell Roan, Kid Cudi, Anyma, Justice, Queens of the Stone Age, Fontaines D.C. and Vampire Weekend.

Ticket sales for the 2025 edition were a “little under” what they were last year, totalling 150,000 festivalgoers across five days. However, Arnaud Meersseman tells IQ it’s par for the course as Rock en Seine “tries new things and takes risks on headliners”.

Pop phenomenon Chappell Roan headlined the 40,000-capacity festival’s opening day, with just one album under her belt and limited touring experience in France.

“When we booked her, she had only played a 300-capacity venue in Paris and now we’ve surpassed 30,000 tickets,” explains Meersseman. “We took a real risk on her, but it paid off because it’s one of the strongest days of this year’s edition.”

“We took a real risk on Chappell Roan, but it paid off”

With the festival now booking acts much further in advance, taking a gamble on new headliners 18 months out feels riskier than ever.

“Trying to navigate within this very fickle, rapid world that we’re in is a struggle,” he says.”One minute, an act is hot and the next, it’s not. So you need to have a good ratio of older bands with several records behind them, like Queens of the Stone Age or Justice.”

In any case, the payoff for Roan’s headline slot is a good example of how Rock en Seine is ditching the old equation for successful headline acts.

“We need to rethink the festival model versus headline shows because we’re seeing that transition where you can’t just take an act and say its value is 15–20,000 tickets in a headline show and put it in a festival and sell 15–20,000 tickets. That equation does not exist,” he explains.

“So you have some acts whose fans are very happy to come and see them at the festival, and you have others where they want to see them indoors at their headline show because they feel they’re going to get the real show and not a watered-down version. So we need to rethink the way we book things.”

“We’re trying to really curate days that represent the headliners’ universe”

In a bid to set Rock en Seine apart from headline shows, the festival’s booking team is focused on delivering a carefully curated package of acts around the top billing.

Alongside Roan, the opening day – which has been dedicated to female acts since 2023 – also featured London Grammar, Luvcat and Suki Waterhouse.

“We’re trying to really curate days that represent the headliners’ universe,” adds Meersseman. “Wednesday was like Chappell Roan Radio on Spotify. The vibe throughout the whole day was girl power, dream pop.”

Another notable booking for Rock en Seine 2025 was pro-Palestine Irish rap trio Kneecap, who remained on the bill despite objections from French Jewish groups and government officials.

Subsequently, the festival lost a €40,000 subsidy (3% of its budget) from their local municipality, which said, “We subsidise cultural initiatives, not political ones”.

“What we will defend is freedom of speech”

Meersseman responds: “We hope it’s a bump in the road; this will not sour the long, fruitful and working relationship with the municipality, and we hope to be working with them long term. What we will defend, though, is freedom of speech. We don’t feel we need to intervene in who says what. We’re here for culture and for fans to come and enjoy what they’re seeing.”

Artist cancellations also proved to be a challenge for Rock en Seine 2025, with fast-rising rapper Doechii axing her set days in advance. A$AP Rocky also pulled out of his headline set, though with plenty of time to be replaced by Kid Cudi.

While Meersseman acknowledges the growing trend of artist cancellations, he argues that it’s proportionate amid a boom in touring.

“Before Covid, cancelling a show was a rare occurrence but with the sheer number of acts that are going on tour now, you’re gonna have more and more of them that are gonna fall ill,” he says. “And there are thousands of other reasons for acts to cancel; inflation is so high, you didn’t do your budget well, you didn’t hire the right staff. It’s a very tough environment, touring-wise.”

Both artists and AEG Presents festivals are set to benefit from the firm’s recent acquisition of French festival We Love Green, which enhances its summer festival circuit offering.

“There’s a lot of willpower and means that are being put into building a real European network”

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said the acquisition “fits perfectly into our overall European festival strategy: connecting our marquee festivals to create high-value summer routings for artists”.

Expanding further, Meersseman says: “The acquisition made sense strategically because We Love Green is in that early June window, which aligns with Lido in Victoria Park. And Rock en Seine is at the end of the summer, which aligns with All Points East.”

“But what also interested us is We Love Green’s extremely strong identity – it’s one of the most forward-thinking festivals in France, not only with the musical bookings. Some of the biggest thinkers and economists and sociologists come to debate. And in terms of its carbon footprint, it’s one of the leading festivals in Europe, so we want to preserve that specificity. I think it can be a laboratory in terms of best practices that we can use for other events.”

With AEG Presents recently opening an office in Norway, is there scope for an even broader summer festival circuit?

“There are discussions in progress on several things…” hints Meersseman. “There’s a lot of willpower and means that are being put into building a real European network. So let’s see where it goes. But it’s exciting times.”

