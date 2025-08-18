Stadium Stars 2025: North America

The inaugural class of IQ’s Stadium Stars, as revealed in the debut Global Stadium Report, is a first-of-its-kind list celebrating the venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

From ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences to making it easier for production crews and artists to work at their best and most efficiently, we’re delighted to recognise these exceptional venues. Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of PMs and promoters working at the highest level of the live music industry.

The Global Stadium Report, now available, also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

We kick off this series of profiles with the North American venues, with the remaining regions’ stars to be published in the coming days.

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Concert capacity: 65,000

Operator: AEG

In the entertainment playground that is Las Vegas lies one of the newest stadiums in the country. Located in the adjacent town of Paradise, roughly ten minutes’ drive from both the Strip and the international airport, the $1.9bn Allegiant Stadium opened its doors in late 2020 and is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Built as a multipurpose destination from inception, it has already played host to some of the century’s biggest artists in its short history.

The venue features a hydraulic-operated retractable field, making the removal of the grass pitch efficient. A semi-transparent, domed roof allows for natural light while keeping temperatures regulated inside, a huge plus for a stadium situated in arid Nevada. Nominations for this stadium specifically mentioned ease of load-in and load-out. It also boasts 75,000 sq ft of video boards, creating a unique view of any show. Plus, retractable curtain-like windows on the sides of the stadium can open to provide views of the Strip, meaning what happens in Allegiant doesn’t stay in Allegiant.

Notable shows: AC/DC – Power Up Tour; Morgan Wallen – One Night At a Time World Tour; Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds Tour; Blackpink – Born Pink World Tour

SoFi Stadium quickly became an integral part of LA’s music ecosystem

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California, US

Concert capacity: 70,000

Operator: Hollywood Park

Landing on the scene in September 2020, SoFi Stadium quickly became an integral part of LA’s music ecosystem. Its signature feature, the Infinity Screen by Samsung – the largest dual-sided video screen ever created – delivers visual immersion for all attendees, including those in the highest seats, in this expandable space, though its vertically stacked seating bowl brings fans closer than ever. The venue is easily converted using the Omnideck flooring system. A massive loading dock is also able to accommodate multiple equipment trucks, tour buses, and production needs, with its ramp nearly a quarter mile in length.

As part of the Hollywood Park development, the indoor-outdoor architecture of SoFi brings fans into the greater 300-acre campus’s high-end dining and entertainment amenities. Inside, a renewed focus on food & beverage by partner Legends Hospitality has seen innovative offerings like the Cowboy Cocktail Cup sell over 21,000 units during Beyoncé’s five-night residency, while a newly launched digital dining guide and self-order kiosks elevate the fan experience. Also home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, the venue has an in-house broadcast/digital presentation team, making all of its technologies a breeze to integrate into any show. And as a bonus, it is expandable up to 100,000 people.

Notable shows: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter Tour; Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Grand National Tour; George Strait & Chris Stapleton – 2025 Tour; Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX

Rogers Centre’s retractable roof can extend the venue’s ability to host shows year-round

Rogers Centre

Toronto, Canada

Concert capacity: 50,000

Operator: Toronto Blue Jays

At the base of Toronto’s iconic CN Tower lies the Rogers Centre, the only covered venue in the metropolitan hub that can host more than 40,000 people. Located in the downtown core of one of North America’s largest cities, and Canada’s most populated, the venue is easy to reach via public transport, which includes streamlined access to the city’s international airport. And in a country with cold winters, the stadium’s retractable roof can extend the venue’s ability to host shows year-round.

The venue, which primarily serves as the home of Major League Baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays, recently underwent a CA$400m renovation that overhauled the fan experience and back-of-house operations, embedding music and touring into the foundation of the venue’s future. The reno saw most dressing rooms remodelled, with seating, AV, and food & beverage offerings also seeing improvements.

Notable shows: Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour; Metallica – M72 World Tour; Post Malone – The Big Ass Stadium Tour; The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The roofless, open-air Metlife Stadium is the largest by seated capacity in the NFL

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Concert capacity: 82,500

Operator: Meadowlands Stadium Company

A few miles west of New York City, MetLife Stadium ranks as one of the premier venues on the North American and world touring circuits. It is co-owned, co-operated, and co-home to the New York Jets and New York Giants NFL teams, a first-of- its-kind joint venture. The roofless, open-air venue is the largest by seated capacity in the NFL, and its bowl shape ensures clear sightlines, enhanced by four 40 x 130 ft high-definition LED video boards. It has a custom solar power-generating system, the Solar Ring, that uses 1,350 solar panels to power the stadium’s integrated LED lighting, display system, and electrical needs.

Over 200 suites are available, with more than 10,000 club seats as an option for fans looking to elevate their experience. It is easily accessible by car or public transport for the 23.5m people who live in NYC’s metropolitan area, in addition to having three major airports in the near vicinity.

