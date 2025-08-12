Thailand approves five-year deal with Tomorrowland

Belgium's renowned EDM festival has been given the green light for its first full-scale Asia event, which will launch in 2026

Thailand has formally approved a five-year deal to host Belgium-hailing festival Tomorrowland every year from 2026 to 2030.

Organisers expect Tomorrowland’s first full-scale Asia event to attract over one million attendees across the five-year run, growing from 50,000 to 75,000 each year.

In that time, the renowned EDM brand is projected to generate more than 12 billion baht (€318m) for the economy and prompt a substantial tourism boost.

According to The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the inaugural edition of Tomorrowland Thailand will take place in December 2026 in Chonburi, a province in the eastern part of the country.

TAT has been designated as the lead agency responsible for coordinating the mega-event with Tomorrowland International (TLI) or its local joint venture, We Are One.World (Thailand) Company Limited.

“This event is not just about hosting a concert; it will also generate job opportunities and valuable knowledge transfer, as the event organisers will bring in a large team, working closely with local communities and Thai people,” says TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

Hosting Tomorrowland, which has an online following exceeding 5.5 million across social media platforms, plays into Thailand’s ambition to become a “festival hub” in Asia.

In the past couple of years, international brands such as Summer Sonic and Rolling Loud have been exported to the Southeast Asian country.

The concept for bringing Tomorrowland to Thailand was first explored between 2015 and 2019, but was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its debut in 2005, Tomorrowland has hosted spin-off events such as TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Tomorrowland in Brazil, and Tomorrowland Winter in France, and recently revealed plans to head to China. It also co-organises Core Medellín in Colombia alongside Breakfast Live.

Its flagship event in Belgium recently overcame a devastating fire, which ravaged the main stage just 48 hours before the festival was due to begin.

