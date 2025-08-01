x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Tomorrowland 2025 makes TikTok live event history

After rising from the ashes, this year's festival broke all previous audience records for a live event on the platform

By James Hanley on 01 Aug 2025

Tomorrowland


TikTok has revealed that its livestream of this year’s Tomorrowland broke all previous records for an audience watching a live event on the platform.

More than 74 million unique viewers watched TikTok LIVE streams from the festival across both weekends, shattering the previous record of 16m set in 2023.

As the EDM spectacular’s official content partner, TikTok broadcast a 24/7 livestream from the Mainstage, Freedom Stage and OneWorldRadio, sharing all content in the #Tomorrowland in-app content hub on TikTok.

There was an even bigger spotlight on the festival, which ran in Boom, Belgium, from 18-20 & 25-27 July, after its original Orbyz stage was destroyed in a huge fire just two days before the start of the 2025 event, with a replacement stage heroically constructed in just 36 hours.

“This year’s festival rose from the ashes to create unforgettable moments that will be remembered forever”

“Electronic music is one of the biggest genres on TikTok, and Tomorrowland is a truly unique experience that showcases electronic music in all its glory,” says Michael Kümmerle, global head of music partnership development at TikTok. “Thanks to the resilience and hard work of the entire Tomorrowland team, this year’s festival rose from the ashes to create unforgettable moments that will be remembered forever.”

#Tomorrowland content racked up more than 2.4 billion views of on TikTok during the two weeks, making Tomorrowland the biggest festival account on TikTok with over 9.2m followers – an increase of over 1.9m followers over the two weeks.

The most-watched artists on TikTok LIVE over the two weekends were: Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix and Alan Walker. In total, artists that partnered with TikTok at Tomorrowland either via the Mainstage livestream or content studio, gained an additional three million followers and received over 580m video views across their festival content.

“This holistic global partnership has taken Tomorrowland on TikTok to a new level, making it one of the strongest music accounts on the platform, and creating incredible impact, engagement and value – both on- and off-platform – for the artists participating in and supporting this amazing campaign,” adds Kümmerle. “We look forward to creating many more incredible experiences with Tomorrowland as their official content partner.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Tomorrowland takes place in Boom, in the region of Flanders
News|02 Jul 2025

TikTok and Tomorrowland ink global partnership

With seven million followers on TikTok, Tomorrowland is capitalising on its digital audience with the new year-long deal

News|04 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to host debut event in China

Set for Shanghai in November, The Magic of Tomorrowland will also mark the electronic music brand's first-ever indoor show

News|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

Organisers have come up with a Plan B to enable the electronic music spectacular to proceed following the dramatic scenes

News|22 Jul 2025

‘Incredible’ teamwork helps salvage Tomorrowland

A new stage was built for the Belgian electronic music festival in just 36 hours following last week's devastating blaze

News|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

Trending Stories

news|28 Jul 2025

Drake cancels Co-op Live gig at last minute

news|29 Jul 2025

Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

news|28 Jul 2025

EXIT strategy: Serbian fest heads to Egypt

news|29 Jul 2025

Sphere’s Abu Dhabi expansion plans finalised

news|31 Jul 2025

Meet the meteorologists: An essential festival booking

news|31 Jul 2025

Tom Lynch: ‘We’re seeing increasing momentum’

news|29 Jul 2025

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

news|01 Aug 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 makes TikTok live event history

news|29 Jul 2025

Live Nation expands ownership stake in Ocesa

news|30 Jul 2025

Live Nation acquires New Zealand’s Team Event

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Tomorrowland takes place in Boom, in the region of Flanders
News|02 Jul 2025

TikTok and Tomorrowland ink global partnership

With seven million followers on TikTok, Tomorrowland is capitalising on its digital audience with the new year-long deal

News|04 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to host debut event in China

Set for Shanghai in November, The Magic of Tomorrowland will also mark the electronic music brand's first-ever indoor show

News|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

Organisers have come up with a Plan B to enable the electronic music spectacular to proceed following the dramatic scenes

News|22 Jul 2025

‘Incredible’ teamwork helps salvage Tomorrowland

A new stage was built for the Belgian electronic music festival in just 36 hours following last week's devastating blaze

News|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerMamma Mia! The Party

London, UKFull TimeNot Specified

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD