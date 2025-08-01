Tomorrowland 2025 makes TikTok live event history

After rising from the ashes, this year's festival broke all previous audience records for a live event on the platform

TikTok has revealed that its livestream of this year’s Tomorrowland broke all previous records for an audience watching a live event on the platform.

More than 74 million unique viewers watched TikTok LIVE streams from the festival across both weekends, shattering the previous record of 16m set in 2023.

As the EDM spectacular’s official content partner, TikTok broadcast a 24/7 livestream from the Mainstage, Freedom Stage and OneWorldRadio, sharing all content in the #Tomorrowland in-app content hub on TikTok.

There was an even bigger spotlight on the festival, which ran in Boom, Belgium, from 18-20 & 25-27 July, after its original Orbyz stage was destroyed in a huge fire just two days before the start of the 2025 event, with a replacement stage heroically constructed in just 36 hours.

“This year’s festival rose from the ashes to create unforgettable moments that will be remembered forever”

“Electronic music is one of the biggest genres on TikTok, and Tomorrowland is a truly unique experience that showcases electronic music in all its glory,” says Michael Kümmerle, global head of music partnership development at TikTok. “Thanks to the resilience and hard work of the entire Tomorrowland team, this year’s festival rose from the ashes to create unforgettable moments that will be remembered forever.”

#Tomorrowland content racked up more than 2.4 billion views of on TikTok during the two weeks, making Tomorrowland the biggest festival account on TikTok with over 9.2m followers – an increase of over 1.9m followers over the two weeks.

The most-watched artists on TikTok LIVE over the two weekends were: Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix and Alan Walker. In total, artists that partnered with TikTok at Tomorrowland either via the Mainstage livestream or content studio, gained an additional three million followers and received over 580m video views across their festival content.

“This holistic global partnership has taken Tomorrowland on TikTok to a new level, making it one of the strongest music accounts on the platform, and creating incredible impact, engagement and value – both on- and off-platform – for the artists participating in and supporting this amazing campaign,” adds Kümmerle. “We look forward to creating many more incredible experiences with Tomorrowland as their official content partner.”

