UTA signs John Legend and production company

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed John Legend and his production company Get Lifted for global representation in all areas.

The signing comes as Legend embarks on the North American leg of his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicked off in Europe in the spring.

Alongside partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter is co-founder of Get Lifted Film Co., which has created projects across major networks and streaming platforms. It also extends to books through publishing arm Get Lifted Books, which amplifies diverse voices.

“John Legend’s impact on entertainment and culture is unparalleled,” says UTA partner and co-head of talent Jay Gassner. “UTA is proud to support his artistic and entrepreneurial vision across music, film, television, books, brands, and beyond.”

“John is a global musical icon and one of the most acclaimed, decorated artists of our time”

Legend has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four Emmy Awards in his two-decade career – making him one of only 19 people to obtain the prestigious EGOT status.

“John is a global musical icon and one of the most acclaimed, decorated artists of our time,” adds a statement by UTA partners and co-heads of global music David Zedeck and Sam Kirby Yoh. “The impact of his celebrated live performances powers his globally recognised brand the world over. We are thrilled to be joining his team.”

Legend was previously represented by Wasserman Music and WME.

