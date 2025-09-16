Bad Bunny residency extended for global livestream

Bad Bunny has unveiled the finale of his watershed Puerto Rican residency, with the closing performance this Saturday, 20 September, to be livestreamed globally.

The Puerto Rican superstar has attracted over 400,000 fans to his landmark 30-show No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency, presented by Move Concerts and Rimas Entertainment, at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, which wrapped earlier this week (14 September).

Now, he’s set to deliver his pièce de résistance with No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Mas, a residents-only performance in commemoration of the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a catastrophic tropical cyclone that devastated the island in 2017.

Una Mas will be livestreamed worldwide on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch, and will also mark the launch of a multi-year collaboration between Amazon and Bad Bunny, spanning education, disaster relief, and economic development.

“Benito embodies the spirit of Puerto Rico, and together we’re creating a celebration that transforms his passion for the island into real impact for its people,” says Rocío Guerrero, director of music, Latin-Iberia, Amazon Music.

“It’s not about money with us, it’s about Puerto Rico”

“By combining music, Amazon technologies, commerce, and community programs at scale, we’re engaging global audiences to this historic moment while strengthening Puerto Rican communities. We are incredibly proud of this multi-year collaboration, which turns the power of music into meaningful and lasting progress for the island,” Guerrero adds.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has put his home in the spotlight this year with the unprecedented run.

“It is something that he wanted to do for Puerto Rico,” said promoter Alejandro Pabon, speaking with IQ about the residency. “He could go on a US tour and make a lot more money than playing the 30 shows in Puerto Rico, but that is what he wanted to do as a present for the island. It’s not about money with us, it’s about Puerto Rico.”

Later this year, the UTA-represented artist will embark on a sold-out stadium world tour that’s sold over 2.5 million tickets. But for now, the attention remains firmly on Puerto Rico.

“It is aspirational that this has been done by a Puerto Rican artist in Puerto Rico. It’s the talk of the industry and is something that has never been done before, so it shows that people from Puerto Rico can do big things,” Pabon said.

“We’re very happy that we’re doing it our way, in our country, and to be getting the recognition it is getting is amazing.”

