Bad Bunny shatters Amazon Music livestream record

The livestreamed finale of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency has become the most-watched single artist performance on Amazon Music to date, according to the platform.

While the numbers are yet to be released, the streaming service says the 31st and final show of the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más run at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum broke all previous viewership records.

The rapper’s residents-only performance on 20 September was streamed exclusively on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch, and also marked the launch of a multi-year collaboration between Amazon and Bad Bunny to support Puerto Rico’s economic growth and education.

The free livestream commemorated the eighth anniversary of Hurricane María, which devastated the island in 2017, while celebrating local culture.

Bad Bunny’s residency has set multiple records since launching on 11 July, pulling in around 475,000 fans over the course of the stint. The opening night set a new venue attendance record of 18,749 to surpass Metallica’s 2016 concert.

Puerto Rican ticketing firm Ticketera earned a Guinness World Record for its role in the residency after distributing more than 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours.

Advantage Business Consulting’s (ABC) latest estimate on the run’s economic impact for Puerto Rico is $379 million (€322m) after attracting tourists from more than 70 countries, while a Gaither International report projects the benefits could be as much as $713m (€605m).

Real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s appeal stretches far beyond his homeland, with over 2.6 million tickets sold for 54 shows in 18 countries for the 31-year-old rapper’s 2026 Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

Presented by Live Nation and Rimas Nation, the now 56-date stadium run kicks off on 21 November 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and will travel through Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland and Italy, before wrapping in Belgium next July.

