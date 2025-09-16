Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to headline

Goldenvoice has unveiled the full line-up for the 2026 edition, which marks the 25th anniversary of the California-based festival

News By Lisa Henderson | 16 September 2025

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are set to headline the 2026 instalment of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Goldenvoice-promoted festival (cap. 125,000) will return for a 25th instalment between April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Previously rumoured headliners Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G have been confirmed to close out the Friday and Sunday shows, respectively, while Justin Bieber will headline both Saturdays.

This marks Bieber’s first major show announcement since he cancelled his Justice world tour in 2022, citing his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It will also mark his first time as an official performer at Coachella, though he has appeared as a special guest for other acts’ sets in the past.

“The poster also suggests Radiohead’s ‘Kid A Mnesia’ art exhibition will be brought to the Californian desert”

Other acts slated to perform at Coachella 2026 include The XX, Nine Inch Noize (Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize), Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, KATSEYE, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Labrinth, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, BIGBANG, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse and more. Anyma is set to host a special performance, dubbed Æden.

The poster also reveals the “bunker debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia,” suggesting Radiohead’s ‘Kid A Mnesia’ art exhibition will be brought to the Californian desert.

Next year’s instalment, which goes on sale this Friday (19 September), will once again be exclusively streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel.

Coachella 2025 earned rave reviews, largely thanks to its blockbuster headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone. Additional performances from the likes of Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Kneecap, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, Beth Gibbons, Misfits, Benson Boone, Japanese Breakfast, The Prodigy, solo performances from BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Lisa and many more.

Other festivals that have revealed acts for 2026 include Roundhay Festival (UK), BST Hyde Park (UK), Innings Festival (US), Singland (SG) and Ageas Cooljazz (PT).

 

