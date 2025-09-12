ESNS reveals first 40 acts for anniversary edition

Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) has confirmed the first wave of artists for its landmark 40th anniversary edition, set for 14–17 January 2026 in Groningen, the Netherlands.

The showcase festival and conference has announced 40 names, including Léonie Pernet (FR), Elín Hall (IS), MOIO (IE), Coca Puma (IT), Katarsis (LT), Lenny Monsou and Hiqpy (NL, FIDJU KITXORA (PT), BIJI (SE), Nadia Kadek (GB), snuggle (DK) and Valeria Stoica (RO).

Of the 40 acts unveiled, 36 acts are nominated by 32 EBU member radio stations, with Romania joining for the first time through new member Radio România Cultural.

The diversity of acts aligns with ESNS’s decision to forego a single-country spotlight for its 40th edition and focus talent from across Europe.

“These 40 artists show the incredible creativity coming from all over Europe”

“Celebrating forty years is not just about looking back, but about strengthening our mission for the next decades: connecting European artists with audiences and industry professionals across borders. Europe Calling symbolises a shared heartbeat, music as a unifying force in a rapidly changing world,” says Anna van Nunen, MD of ESNS.

Robert Meijerink, head of programme and booker at ESNS, adds: “These 40 artists show the incredible creativity coming from all over Europe, from intimate songwriting to cutting-edge electronics and powerful live bands. They capture the energy and innovation that make ESNS a unique meeting place for music lovers and industry professionals.”

ESNS says the 40th anniversary will also feature curated archival deep-dives, exclusive collaborations with media partners, pop-up activations and unique anniversary events that will highlight success stories of artists who started on ESNS stages and went on to shape European music.

Since 1986, ESNS has helped launch the careers of artists like Dua Lipa, Stromae, Robyn, AURORA, Stromae, Christine and the Queens, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid, Altin Gün, Priya Ragu, The Haunted Youth, The XX and Robyn.

