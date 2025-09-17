Fyre Festival brand acquired by LimeWire

The Fyre Festival brand has a new owner – early 2000s file-sharing sharing service and pirating platform LimeWire.

LimeWire, which was shut down in 2011 before relaunching in 2022 as a crypto company, has revealed it has officially acquired the Fyre brand, but will not be bringing back the notorious festival.

“Once synonymous with disruption in their own very different ways, LimeWire and Fyre are now poised to begin an entirely new chapter – one grounded in technology, transparency, and a sense of humour,” it says in a press release titled ‘LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’

Fyre Festival was slated to run in 2017 in Grand Exuma in the Bahamas with the promise of luxury accommodation, gourmet food and music. But it spectacularly collapsed on its first day when ticket-holders arrived to find half-built tents, a dearth of performers and insufficient food.

Founder Billy McFarland was jailed in 2018 and fined $26 million for his part in the debacle after admitting defrauding investors and running a fraudulent ticketing scam, while Fyre was immortalised in two documentaries – Hulu’s Fyre Fraud and Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened.

Nevertheless, the once infamous LimeWire says its own rebirth “has proven that even the most controversial names can make a comeback – if the vision is right”.

“Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history,” says Julian Zehetmayr, CEO of LimeWire. “We’re not bringing the festival back – we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”

“Fyre’s revival will be bold, self-aware, and impossible to ignore”

LimeWire plans to unveil a “reimagined vision” for Fyre in the coming months — “one that expands beyond the digital realm and taps into real-world experiences, community, and surprise”.

“Fyre’s revival will be bold, self-aware, and impossible to ignore – staying true to its chaotic legacy, but with a new layer of credibility, creativity, and control,” it claims.

A Fyre Festival sequel was announced for Isla Mujeres, Mexico in May/June, with tickets going on sale in February, priced from US$1,400 (€1,180) to $1.1m (€928,000). However, the purported event was cancelled in April and McFarland put the Fyre brand up for sale.

LimeWire says it secured the Fyre Festival brand after a competitive bidding process that included creative agency Maximum Effort, co-founded by actor Ryan Reynolds. While financial details were not disclosed, the brand was reportedly sold for about $245,000 (€207,000) on eBay in July.

“We’re not here to repeat the mistakes — we’re here to own the meme and do it right,” adds LimeWire COO Marcus Feistl. “Fyre became a symbol of everything that can go wrong. Now it’s our chance to show what happens when you pair cultural relevance with real execution.”

