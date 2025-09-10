IFF 2025: The Festival Season

A crack panel of promoters and agents gathered at the International Festival Forum (IFF) to run the rule over the 2025 season.

Chaired by IQ Magazine‘s James Drury, today’s opening session in London Bridge united Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool), Virag Csizar (Sziget), Jesse Fayne (Wasserman Music), Josh Javor (WME) and Luis Soares (Rock in Rio Lisboa) to discuss the biggest talking points to come out of the year.

Fayne, who is VP of global festivals at Wasserman, remarked that while it felt like “a lot of festivals were just trying to get through it” this year, discussions for 2026 had commenced earlier than ever.

“You had some great years: Roskilde sold out, Primavera were able to land an all-star lineup that obviously sold out. But I’m excited to see what’s going to happen for next year,” he said. “There was this moment where I thought we were going to get through to at least August without talking about next year, but I think people were ready to go in July, which I haven’t seen before.”

He continued: “As an industry we’re facing a problem together, and it’s pricing of headliners. That’s something that we need to figure out. You have these A-plus level acts for whom a $2 million festival headline offer to them isn’t what it was, so they’re going in other avenues, obviously making more money on the grosses in arenas and stadiums. So you have festivals who had a certain bucket of acts who would have worked on that topline for a while, and they’re having to get creative and figure out what’s next.”

“It keeps proving more and more difficult for us to maintain a balance between offering an amazing, attractive lineup… and maintaining our financial sustainability”

Castillo said Spain’s Mad Cool had enjoyed a “positive” year (“We had a great response from the audience, which obviously translated into a great attendance”), but noted two main challenges.

“On one side is the constant economic uncertainty,” she said. “Every year, it keeps proving more and more difficult for us to maintain a balance between offering an amazing, attractive lineup and experience for the audience and maintaining our financial sustainability at the same time.

“Also, since we are based in Madrid, climate is becoming also an issue. You would think it’s because it’s getting too hot, but the truth is that it’s actually worse than that. This year, the first day was 40 degrees, but the next day was freezing cold. So it’s not only that it’s unprecedented, but also that is unexpected.”

Sziget’s head of international booking Csizar brought up the social and political issues that dominated the summer landscape, including the Hungarian government’s decision to prohibit LGBTQ+ focused events and ban Kneecap from the country.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a trend [yet], because it was the first time we experienced this, and I hope we don’t need to in the upcoming years, but I am a bit pessimistic,” she said.

“Festivals have got to find other ways to earn because they can’t keep putting ticket prices up”

On a more positive note, Frayne said he was thrilled by the open-mindedness of younger festivalgoers.

“Something that’s really exciting to me is music discovery for 18 to 25-year-olds, especially with how they’re digesting new music,” he said. “To give you an example, we work with Deftones, and this is a touring band for 25-plus years. And what we’ve seen through social media, and especially TikTok, is they are having a complete resurgence. So what you’re finding is an 18, 19, 20-year-old, who isn’t relying on album cycles anymore, hearing [debut Deftones LP] Around the Fur for the first time, and to them that album came out yesterday.

“When we strategically put Deftones prior to Peggy Gou, rather than the main stage slot, at Primavera Barcelona, we had this wave of young kids, And also the 35 to 50-year-olds who haven’t seen Deftones in a while, and created this new type of core fanbase for the band.”

Meanwhile, co-head of WME’s London office Javor detected an increase in brand partnerships and activations across the board at festivals.

“To begin with, a lot of people were very hesitant to use that model,” he said. “[But] I think it goes to what a lot of people were saying about the cost of headliners and the cost of paying artists – and the artists have that same issue, because the cost of travelling and the cost of touring has gone up.

“I guess festivals have got to find other ways to earn because they can’t keep putting ticket prices up, so I definitely noticed a lot more brands activations this summer. But I don’t mean that as a negative… I think people get it, they understand that it’s part and parcel of running festivals these days, and so I think it’s become a lot more acceptable, which is a good thing because festivals have to succeed.”

“In general, I’ve always been against selling your image to brands… But nowadays, the audience doesn’t care”

Rock in Rio marketing director Soares pointed out that festival founder Roberto Medina had a background in advertising, with the original 1985 event – which featured the likes of Queen, AC/DC and Rod Stewart – only made possible by a sponsorship deal struck with Brazilian beer brand Brahma.

“He had this idea of creating a movement through the power of music,” said Soares. “The only way he found it possible to put that show in Brazil back in the day was to sponsor it and Brahma, which is a well known beer brand in Brazil, wanted to engage with the younger audience. And the best way to do it was through emotions, through a territory that everyone loves, which was music.”

Castillo conceded her attitude towards brand deals had softened over the years.

“In general, I’ve always been against selling your image to brands, or basically having your personality being take over by this situation,” she said. “But I have come to realise as years passed by that this is a romantic thing that I had in my mind, and it was important probably 20 years ago, but that nowadays… the audience doesn’t care.

“We normally do a survey after the festival every year. And the truth is that I was hoping that the result was going to be, ‘We hate brands.’ And actually, it was completely the opposite. No one complained about the brands. And in fact, they actually said, ‘We actually enjoyed them.’ So it’s about curating the way you interact with the brands, rather than not having them.”

Castillo added there had been a noticeable shift in purchasing patterns towards fans waiting longer to buy tickets.

“Audiences are taking a lot longer to commit which, at least in our case, is forcing us to to introduce segmented sales spaces… And even though for us, the results have been positive, it is hard to create a sense of urgency in the buyers.”

“For these [Coldplay] shows at Wembley Stadium at the moment, we’ve figured out that 30% every night were not from the UK”

Coldplay agent Javor surmised that was being driven by the growth in the number of punters travelling to overseas festivals.

“I know a lot of people who went to festivals in Croatia or Hungary or Spain or Portugal instead of going to something in the UK, and it must be vice-versa with a lot of other people in other countries as well,” he said. “I think that’s a big difference as to why people are maybe a bit more unwilling to commit, because there’s so much more choice, and they can get to a lot of other places quickly.

“I see very, very similar when it comes to touring. These [Coldplay] shows in Wembley Stadium that we’ve got at the moment, we’ve figured out that 30% every night were not from the UK.”

In closing, Wasserman’s Fayne and Mad Cool’s Castillo implored promoters to focus more on the overall festival experience than the acts.

“In 2025 and ’26 every promoter should be challenging themselves with how they can create an experience where fans want to go all right, the music was great, but whatever we did for two, three, four, five days was the best part about it,” said Fayne.

“The difference between the stadium show and the festival is all the additional experience that they can they can go home with… being on the campsite, or checking multiple stages or non music programmes and stuff like that,” added Castillo. “I think we need to highlight what the difference is between the two and put the highlight on the festival experience rather than just certain headliners.”

Javor, who also encouraged festivals to elevate domestic acts, concurred: “It’s about putting people earlier on as headliners, and not always going for these big acts, because I personally don’t think you always need them.”

