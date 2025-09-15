Mexico City reaps rewards of Oasis comeback

Oasis’ all-conquering reunion tour rolled into Mexico City, generating up to 1 billion pesos (€46.1 million) in economic benefits.

Ocesa reports the sellout 12-13 September shows at GNP Seguros Stadium – the tour’s first stop in a Spanish-speaking country and the band’s first Mexico dates in more than 16 years – pulled in more than 130,000 people across two nights.

According to the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco), the concerts generated estimated revenue of between 850 million and 1bn pesos over the weekend.

In terms of tourism, hotel occupancy was projected to reach nearly 80% in the areas surrounding the venue, with the gigs attracting visitors from various states in Mexico such as Nuevo León, Jalisco, Baja California and Yucatán. Fans also travelled from the UK, US, Central America and South America, for whom the tour was the main reason for their trip.

Ticketmaster Mexico data showed that 50% of attendees came from outside Mexico City and the State of Mexico, while 10% were foreign visitors from 79 countries and more than 220 cities around the world.

Following a run across UK and Ireland, the Oasis Live ’25 Tour landed in North America last month for two-night stands at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, plus a date at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Promoted by Live Nation and SJM, the sold out, 41-date world tour will see the band play to a combined audience of 2.6m. It returns to the Gallagher brothers’ native UK later this month for two additional gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium (27-28 September) before heading to Asia, Australia and South America, where the outing is due to conclude in Brazil at São Paulo’s MorumBIS on 22-23 November.

