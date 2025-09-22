My Chemical Romance confirm 2026 stadium tour

My Chemical Romance have confirmed 17 new dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their seminal third album, The Black Parade.

The CAA/Wasserman Music-represented US band will visit stadiums across North America and Europe next year, with tickets for all new dates going on sale this Friday (26 September).

The European leg will commence in the UK on 30 June at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, going on to stop at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park (4 July) before a three-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium (8 & 10-11 July). It will then visit Florence’s Visarno Arena in Italy on 15 July and Iberdrola Music in Madrid, Spain, on 18 July.

MCR’s Long Live: The Black Parade Tour concluded earlier this month after selling more than 450,000 tickets across ten North American markets.

Following two sold-out Mexico City dates in February, the tour’s North American leg will resume on 9 August at New York’s Citi Field and wrap on October 24 with a three-night run at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The leg’s special guests include Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World and The Mars Volta.

The group will also embark on previously announced treks of South America and Southeast Asia, in addition to headlining a series of major US festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life. Their full list of tour dates for 2026 is as follows:

South America

22 January: Bogotá, Colombia, Vive Claro

25 January: Lima, Peru, Estadio Nacional

28-29 January: Santiago, Chile, Estadio Bicentenario

1 February: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio Huracán

5-6 February: São Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

Mexico

13-14 February: Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros

Southeast Asia

18 April: Incheon, South Korea, Paradise City Culture Park

22 April: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall

25 April: Philippine Arena, Bulacan, Philippines

28 April: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

30 April: National Stadium Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3 May: Jakarta, Indonesia, Hammersonic Festival

Europe

30 June: Liverpool, UK, Anfield Stadium

4 July: Glasgow, UK, Bellahouston Park

8 & 10-11 July: London, UK, Wembley Stadium

15 July: Florence, Italy, Visarno Arena

18 July: Madrid, Spain, Iberdrola Music

United States

10 May: Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

14 May: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

9 August: New York, NY, Citi Field – with Franz Ferdinand

13 August: TN, Nissan Stadium – with Pierce The Veil

18 August: Washington, DC, Nationals Park – with Modest Mouse

21 August: Detroit, MI, Comerica Park – with Iggy Pop

24 August: Minneapolis, MN, Target Field – with Sleater-Kinney

27 August: Denver, CO, Coors Field – with The Breeders

30 August: San Diego, CA, Petco Park – with Babymetal

6 September: Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field – with Jimmy Eat World

12 September: San Antonio, TX – Alamodome – with The Mars Volta

18 September: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

21 & 23-24 October: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

