New festivals to debut in Oz, India and UAE

A wave of new festivals is set to launch at the tail end of 2025, in markets including Australia, India and Abu Dhabi.

Live Nation will help Australian fans close out the year and ring in the new one with New Year’s At The Bowl in Melbourne.

The new two-day festival will see international dance titans perform at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia’s largest purpose-built open-air live music venue, and the surrounding Kings Domain gardens.

December 31 will be headlined by Underworld and Carl Cox, who’ll count down to the New Year, while Maribou State and Berlioz will top the bill on 1 January.

“US-hailing hip-hop franchise Rolling Loud has unveiled the lineup for its India debut”

Other acts performing at the inaugural festival include Confidence Man, Joy Crookes, Santigold, Marc Rebillet, Glass Beams, Bradley Zero, Ross From Friends pres. Bubble Love, Tornado Wallace, Sam Gellaitry, The Preatures, Don West and more.

Single-day, two-day and VIP tickets are available, with prices starting from AUS$149.90.

Elsewhere, US-hailing hip-hop franchise Rolling Loud has unveiled the lineup for its India debut.

The Mumbai event will bring together international and domestic stars, including headliners Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Indian icon Karan Aujla.

“This is the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud”

The 22–23 November event will take place in collaboration with local discovery and booking app District by Zomato, at Loud Park, a purpose-built venue in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

“Rolling Loud’s mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years,” co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a statement.

“To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic – the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

“ATEEZ and All(H)Ours, and girl groups Red Velvet and TripleS are confirmed for Dream Concert Middle East”

Since the event was founded in 2015, Rolling Loud has held festivals in New York, Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles, as well as in Australia, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, Thailand and Austria.

K-pop spectacular Dream Concert is also being exported overseas, heading to the Middle East for the first time.

Courtesy of Theory Eleven Entertainment (T11), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and immersive experience specialist Miral, the long-running festival will debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park, Yas Island on 22 November.

Among the first wave of confirmed artists are South Korean boy bands ATEEZ and All(H)Ours, and girl groups Red Velvet and TripleS.

Since its launch in 1995, Dream Concert has attracted millions of fans in Korea and staged special editions abroad.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.