Stadium Stars 2025: Asia

The inaugural class of IQ’s Stadium Stars, as revealed in the debut Global Stadium Report, is a first-of-its-kind list celebrating the venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

From ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences to making it easier for production crews and artists to work at their best and most efficiently, we’re delighted to recognise these exceptional venues. Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of PMs and promoters working at the highest level of the live music industry.

The Global Stadium Report, now available, also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

We continue this series of profiles with the Asian venues, with the remaining regions’ stars to be published in the coming days. Find Latin America, North America, and Europe here.

Kai Tak Sports Park

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Concert capacity: 50,000

Operator: ASM Global

The doors of the newest stadium on the Asian circuit – the HK$30bn Kai Tak Sports Park project – opened earlier this year. Its strategic location boasts efficient transport links, with over 86m people in the Greater Bay Area within a two-hour train ride, while a district cooling system keeps visitors comfortable once they get there.

The stadium itself was designed with sports and entertainment in mind, with a stage pocket facilitating fast and efficient set-up/teardown, ideal for back-to-back performances. The retractable roof ensures uninterrupted shows, while the versatile pitch system permits seamless conversion from turf to hard flooring.

Plus, a 10,000-capacity arena and 5,000-cap sports ground provide added benefits, allowing a spectrum of hosting abilities for the complex. The surrounding leisure amenities include 700,000 sq ft of retail, over 200 shops, and 70 dining options, creating a destination for all to enjoy.

Notable shows: Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; Mayday – #5525 Live Tour; JJ Lin – JJ20 Final Lap World Tour; Jay Chou – Carnival World Tour

“Tokyo Dome – affectionately known as The Big Egg – is Japan’s first indoor multipurpose stadium and arguably its most iconic”

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

Concert capacity: 55,000

Operator: Tokyo Dome Corporation

Tokyo Dome – affectionately known as The Big Egg – is Japan’s first indoor multipurpose stadium and arguably its most iconic. Its striking roof design – an air dome system with a membrane layer – is earthquake resistant and supports all-weather capability, making it a versatile and dependable space.

Operators recently renovated the main vision screen (Japan’s largest), and have improved seating, installed sponsor and VIP suites, and expanded backstage areas. Enriched F&B offerings and cashless transactions make dining a breeze, with new restrooms and renovated on-site nursing rooms also available.

Outside The Big Egg, which also doubles as a baseball stadium, the surrounding Tokyo Dome City houses the site in a world-class entertainment destination. Neighbours include an amusement park, museum, exhibition halls, hotels, restaurants, and a shopping centre, with collaboration between parties an added benefit.

Notable shows: Ed Sheeran – +−=÷× Tour; Billy Joel – 2024 Tour; Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour; Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love Tour

“Singapore’s National Stadium offers a seamless experience for productions of all sizes”

National Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

Concert capacity: 55,000

Operator: Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd

Located strategically between Singapore’s international airport and city centre, the National Stadium offers a seamless experience for productions of all sizes. The venue boasts a dedicated load-in/out access point and an exclusive ring road, which makes transport for sizable productions simple, with a spacious on-site car park available for containers.

Its experienced in-house team can manage everything from operations, hospitality, marketing, and ticketing, simplifying the process for international promoters. The venue also has a retractable LED roof and vast back-of-house space, along with numerous merchandise and activation zones available throughout the site. Future enhancements include acoustic and LED display upgrades.

For attendees, access is easy with a dedicated transit station on site and three additional locations in close proximity. Plus, it can easily be converted for sporting events. National Stadium Singapore solidified its place on the global circuit when it hosted six nights of The Eras Tour, the only Taylor Swift shows in the region (outside of Japan).

Notable shows: Ed Sheeran – +−=÷× Tour; Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour; Blackpink – Deadline World Tour; Stray Kids – dominATE World Tour