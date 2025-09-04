Stadium Stars 2025: Australasia

The inaugural class of IQ’s Stadium Stars, as revealed in the debut Global Stadium Report, is a first-of-its-kind list celebrating the venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

From ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences to making it easier for production crews and artists to work at their best and most efficiently, we’re delighted to recognise these exceptional venues. Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of PMs and promoters working at the highest level of the live music industry.

The Global Stadium Report, now available, also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

We conclude this series of profiles with the Australasian venues. Find Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia here.

Eden Park

Auckland, New Zealand

Concert capacity: 60,000

Operator: Eden Park Trust

Despite opening 125 years ago, Eden Park stands out as a premier touring destination. As New Zealand’s largest venue, it doubles as a host to sporting events and major concerts, with the clearance to host 12 shows annually.

Its west stand stage configuration and natural bowl shape ensure clear sightlines and impressive acoustics, all while ensuring residential compliance. Efficient logistics are enabled by internal service roads, a 3.9 metre-wide vehicle tunnel, and dedicated staging access. For fans, the stadium offers extensive accessible seating and facilities for guests with mobility challenges, in addition to on-site sensory rooms for attendees to step away from the crowd.

Its location – just ten minutes from New Zealand’s most populous city’s international airport – is well-served by public transport, making it an unmissable destination for artists and audiences alike.

Notable shows: Metallica – M72 World Tour; Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; Travis Scott – UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour; P!nk – Summer Carnival 2024 Tour

“Suncorp Stadium puts the fan right into the heart of the action”

Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane, Australia

Concert capacity: 60,000

Operator: ASM Global

Designed in such a way that all the seats in the stadium feel close to the pitch, Suncorp Stadium puts the fan right into the heart of the action. ASM Global operates the venue on behalf of Queensland Government, with the state/local levels of government motivated to promote events at the multipurpose stadium, which primarily hosts a range of sporting tenants.

Fan experience is a key component of “The Cauldron,” (the venue’s nickname) with recent improvements geared toward improving on-site facilities. Premium hospitality spaces have been upgraded, maximising VIP ticket options for those looking for an elevated experience. Plus, entry gates have been modernised and additional accessibility features include a quiet room and two changing places.

The stadium’s site, a 15-minute drive to Brisbane’s airport, boasts large outdoor plazas for ease of queuing and ingress/egress, with an on-site bus station an additional benefit. An internal ring road inside the venue means touring transit is also a breeze.

Notable shows: Travis Scott – UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour; Luke Combs – AU/NZ Tour 2025; Lady Gaga – Mayhem Ball; AC/DC – Power Up Tour

“Australia’s second-largest stadium, located in the continent’s largest city, is a model of green design”

Accor Stadium

Sydney, Australia

Concert capacity: 83,500

Operator: Venues NSW

Australia’s second-largest stadium, located in the continent’s largest city, is a model of green design. The Olympic-purposed stadium’s open bowl structure is partly covered by an overhanging roof, the design of which minimises shadows and direct sunlight on the pitch.

The roof, which also features two 295-metre supporting arches, also incorporates rainwater harvesting to irrigate the pitch, while the venue itself includes natural cooling/heating facilities. The venue also boasts the world’s longest straight-run video screen at 120 metres long by 10 metres high. While its primary tenants are two national rugby teams, it has hosted the cream of the music crop over its 25-year history.

A unique offering at Accor is that public transport costs are often included in the price of an event ticket, making reaching the venue that much easier. Operator Venues NSW is a New South Wales government agency, through which bureaucratic support is provided for events.

Notable shows: The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour; Luke Combs – AU/NZ Tour 2025; Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; P!nk – Summer Carnival 2024