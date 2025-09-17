Sweet success: BitterSweet’s debut brings stars to Poznań

Good Taste Productions is on a mission to bring international artists to Poznań, western Poland, with a new three-day festival.

The indie festival and concert promoter says the city has previously missed out on overseas stars due to a lack of suitable venues and festivals, but that’s set to change.

BitterSweet Festival (cap. 30,000 in 2025) launched between 14–16 August, attracting world-renowned acts including Nelly Furtado, Post Malone and Peggy Gou to Park Cytadela, Poznań.

“There were many comments from attendees like ‘Finally, our city can host international acts, and I don’t have to travel to Krakow or Warsaw,'” Good Taste Productions booker, Mateusz Jakielski, tells IQ.

“It’s good to decentralise all the things that are happening in Warsaw as well. Poznań may not be the centre, but there are highways everywhere and good flight connections – it’s well connected to Berlin and Warsaw.”

Marek Szymański, chief strategy officer and booker, adds: “Poznań needs something like this. I believe we’ve established a great festival brand for Poznań and for Poland.”

“We found our own niche: nostalgia, melancholy bands from the noughties Y2K era”

With the disappearance of the international music festival Fest Festival in Chorzów, Good Taste saw a gap in the market for a new large-scale festival at the end of summer.

“It made sense to take over the weekend that was internationally busy in Poland,” explains Szymański. “Late August, routing-wise, is a good period for international acts.”

Although the country’s international festival market is highly competitive, Good Taste believes it has found a gap in the market both geographically and musically.

“We found our own niche: nostalgia, melancholy bands from the noughties Y2K era,” says Jakielski. “Millennials loved the festival.”

Empire of the Sun, Duke Dumont, Ella Eyre, Natasha Beddingfield, Melanie C and Rudimental were also among the 40+ acts that performed and deejayed at the inaugural BitterSweet Festival. While the NEXT Festival stage (a nod to Good Taste’s new music discovery festival) platformed emerging Polish artists.

Festival passes were priced between PLN 588-888 (€138–208) before fees, with organisers reluctant to cross the PLN 1,000 line. Currently, the festival does not offer VIP packages.

“This scale of success in the first year was something that we didn’t expect”

Around 15,000 full festival passes and 38,000 daily tickets were sold, exceeding the expectations of Good Taste.

“This scale of success in the first year was something that we didn’t expect,” says Szymański. “Despite the variation in headliner profiles — from Nelly Furtado on Thursday to Empire of the Sun/Post Malone on Friday and Peggy Gou/Taco Hemingway on Saturday — attendance remained similar across all days. This shows that audiences really came to enjoy the festival as a whole.”

Smooth logistics and unseasonably good weather added to the success of the first edition, according to the organisers. But like other organisers of city-based festivals, Good Taste did encounter some resistance from some residents who disputed the use of Park Cytadela, which includes a significant military burial site with several cemeteries.

“A minority thinks it’s disrespectful to the history,” explains Szymański. “The other concern is about nature. This year, there were four different musical events in the main area. But we only use 12% of [the 100-hectare] Park Cytadela, and the cemeteries are not part of the festival site.”

Jakielski adds: “On the other hand, most residents said ‘Yes, let’s do the festival because we don’t have any international profile within Poland and maybe this will put Poznań on the festival map.'”

“We have already sold a lot of tickets for 2026 without announcing any acts”

“There is no other appropriate space in Poznań to host an event of this scale with four stages and electronic zones with lots of DJ sets. The area needs to be huge and diverse to accommodate the sound and to keep some safe spots for the audience – the park is ideal.”

The city government, however, is aligned with BitterSweet’s mission and has given the green light for a second edition in Park Cytadela next year. Szymański says that they aim to increase the capacity of BitterSweet by 5–10,000 for next year’s edition to hit the maximum 40,000.

“There is a lot of trust after this edition,” says Szymański. “We have already sold a lot of tickets for 2026 without announcing any acts. Yes, we are limited by the park capacity, but there is a beauty in it, because I believe BitterSweet will be treated as a sold-out festival in the next couple of years.”

Poznań-based Good Taste Productions’ festival stable also includes Jarocin rock festival near Poznań, the boutique, experience-focused Salt Wave on Hel Peninsula and the travelling Letnie Brzmienia [Summer Sounds] festival.

