Top takeaways from the 2025 European festival season

Ahead of the start of the International Festival Forum (IFF), a handful of executives have delivered their main takeaways from the European summer season.

Kicking off today, IFF will welcome delegates from over 50 countries for three days of booking, networking, conference sessions, showcases and parties between 9-11 September. Organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and held in association with Offlimits Music Festival, the invitation-only gathering takes place at Omeara in London Bridge.

Speaking in the build-up to the event, Luděk Motyčka, programme director of Czechia’s Rock for People describes 2025 as “a great year for festivals”.

“Many of the events I had a chance to attend either sold out or had a record-breaking attendance, including Rock for People,” he tells IQ.

While Rock for People was topped by acts such as Linkin Park, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold, Motyčka stresses that big-name artists are not the be-all and end-all.

“Big names on the top of the bill are a huge draw still,” he says. “However, headliners are not everything as many festivals flourished by focusing on overall atmosphere and fan experience.”

“Geo-political tensions are increasing and festivals as platforms for free speech and freedom of artistic expression are often under pressure”

The humanitarian disaster in Gaza has dominated much of the discourse, with the majority of promoters coming down on the side of artistic freedom versus censorship.

“Geo-political tensions are increasing and festivals as platforms for free speech and freedom of artistic expression are often under pressure from activists, partisan groups and governments from all sides of the spectrum,” says Motyčka.

On a related note, tomorrow’s IFF panel Amplifying Values: Festivals in Polarised Times (Novotel London Bridge, 12:00-12:45) will discuss how festival producers stay true to their vision, protect their spaces from backlash, and translate their beliefs into line-ups and festival experiences that matter.

The team behind Denmark’s Syd For Solen festival previously discussed the “privilege” of giving artists a platform to discuss humanitarian issues. Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, and Queens of the Stone Age topped the international-focused bill for the Copenhagen festival.

Programmer Xenia Grigat of smash!bang!pow! puts forward “the audience and vibe” at Syd For Solen 2025 as a clear high point alongside Roan’s “triumph of a festival set”.

“It’s an ever-changing and fast moving market we are in,” she says, adding that this year’s season further emphasised “the importance of of being nimble”.

“Flexibility in ticketing strategies became more important than ever”

IQ New Bosses 2025 alumnus Burak Çekiç, booking & programming manager at promoter Epifoni Events and venue Blind Istanbul, points out that the economic and political climate in Turkey had a huge impact on consumer spending habits.

“Flexibility in ticketing strategies became more important than ever,” he says. “Announcing the lineup early and building the communication around a strong narrative significantly accelerated ticket sales.”

Meanwhile, Becky Ayres, MD of Liverpool, UK’s multi-venue Sound City, which was headlined by The Royston Club, Dylan John Thomas, Corella and Stone, reports the success of this year’s festival showed that “fans love discovering new music and love seeing it in small venues”.

“Supporting grassroots venues which are the home of Sound City is crucial and can’t be ignored,” she says. “Giving people the opportunity to see new music in a small venue and get the connection with the artist is more important than ever. Sound City fans have been coming since the first edition and have so many stories to tell. For example, seeing Ed Sheeran in a 300-cap venue, Catfish and the Bottlemen playing their first ever gig to a room of 50 people, Stormzy supporting George the Poet in a tent where Everton’s new stadium now is – the history, the memories, the personal connections bring people back.”

Moreover, Ayres says that having a diverse mix of income streams aside from ticket sales is crucial.

“Being able to bring in multiple sources of income has been crucial to us as a festival”

“AIF [Association of Independent Festivals] reported this year that 200 festivals have disappeared since the pandemic and only one was due to weather conditions,” she says. “Being able to bring in multiple sources of income has been crucial to us as a festival and it’s why Sound City is now approaching its 19th edition in 2026.”

Elsewhere, Paléo artistic coordinator and VP Dany Hassenstein has taken away a couple of salient lessons from this year’s Swiss festival, which featured more than 200 performances across six days, including headline sets from Queens of the Stone Age, David Guetta, Will Smith and Macklemore, but endured unpredictable weather.

“Our biggest takeaway is how thankful we are for the growing willingness for voluntary work we have in our community – it wouldn’t work without,” says Hassenstein. “And if you are well prepared, wet weather has only minor impact on the festival experience of customers.”

A stellar lineup of agents and festival leaders will star in IFF’s opening panel at 10am tomorrow (9 September). Offering tips and learnings to take into 2026, the The Festival Season 2025 session will unite Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool), Virag Csizar (Sziget), Jesse Fayne (Wasserman Music), Josh Javor (WME) and Luis Soares (Rock in Rio Lisboa).

