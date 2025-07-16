x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Hundreds suffer heat-related illnesses at festival

More than 500 festivalgoers required medical assistance at the sun-soaked Rock the Country in Kentucky, US

By James Hanley on 16 Jul 2025

Kid Rock

Kid Rock


Hundreds of people received medical attention for heat-related illnesses at a country music event in the US.

Headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd, touring festival Rock the Country reached Ashland, Kentucky, on 11-12 July.

But with temperatures exceeding 30°C, more than 500 people required treatment, with second medical tent needing to be opened up to accommodate the influx.

“By the time the gates opened, we already had people dropping”

“By the time the gates opened, we already had people dropping,” Boyd County emergency management director Tim England told local news service WSAZ. “Over the course of the weekend, there was about 538 patient contacts that were seen in the medical tent.”

Presented by Peachtree Entertainment, the festival continues this weekend (18-19 July) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before wrapping up in Anderson, South Carolina on 25-26 July.

IQ recently checked in with European festival organisers to discover how they were coping with the heatwave as swathes of the continent deals with record temperatures well above 30°C – and in some cases 40°C.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|30 Jun 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol Madrid show axed due to extreme heat

The band's Brunch Electronik Madrid DJ set was called off following a weather alert implying "a serious and imminent risk to public safety"

News|25 Mar 2025

Brisbane arena plans suffer Olympics setback

An 80,000-cap stadium is being built in the city for the 2032 Olympics – but a proposed new arena has been excluded from the scheme

News|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

An "inversion layer" caused the sound at Rotterdam's Boothstock dance music festival to travel further than normal

News|08 May 2025

The Who unveil North American farewell tour

The rock legends' The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour will span 16 shows across August and September

News|13 May 2025

Movers & Shakers: Crypto.com Arena, Legends, WME

AEG has promoted Katie Pandolfo to GM of the famed Los Angeles venue ahead of the impending retirement of industry veteran Lee Zeidman

Trending Stories

news|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

news|14 Jul 2025

Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

news|15 Jul 2025

‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

news|14 Jul 2025

IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

news|14 Jul 2025

BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

feature|15 Jul 2025

Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

news|16 Jul 2025

Wasserman on Lewis Capaldi’s emotional return

news|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

news|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

news|16 Jul 2025

Ye fans demand refunds after chaotic Shanghai gig

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|30 Jun 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol Madrid show axed due to extreme heat

The band's Brunch Electronik Madrid DJ set was called off following a weather alert implying "a serious and imminent risk to public safety"

News|25 Mar 2025

Brisbane arena plans suffer Olympics setback

An 80,000-cap stadium is being built in the city for the 2032 Olympics – but a proposed new arena has been excluded from the scheme

News|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

An "inversion layer" caused the sound at Rotterdam's Boothstock dance music festival to travel further than normal

News|08 May 2025

The Who unveil North American farewell tour

The rock legends' The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour will span 16 shows across August and September

News|13 May 2025

Movers & Shakers: Crypto.com Arena, Legends, WME

AEG has promoted Katie Pandolfo to GM of the famed Los Angeles venue ahead of the impending retirement of industry veteran Lee Zeidman

IQ Jobs Board

Head of PromotionsThe Columbo Group

London, UKFull Time£65K - £75K

Assistant Production ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£33K - £36K + Benefits

Junior Project CoordinatorER Productions

Kent, UKFull Time£25K + DOE

Experienced Technical Project ManagerER Productions

Kent, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE