Hundreds suffer heat-related illnesses at festival

More than 500 festivalgoers required medical assistance at the sun-soaked Rock the Country in Kentucky, US

Hundreds of people received medical attention for heat-related illnesses at a country music event in the US.

Headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd, touring festival Rock the Country reached Ashland, Kentucky, on 11-12 July.

But with temperatures exceeding 30°C, more than 500 people required treatment, with second medical tent needing to be opened up to accommodate the influx.

“By the time the gates opened, we already had people dropping”

“By the time the gates opened, we already had people dropping,” Boyd County emergency management director Tim England told local news service WSAZ. “Over the course of the weekend, there was about 538 patient contacts that were seen in the medical tent.”

Presented by Peachtree Entertainment, the festival continues this weekend (18-19 July) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before wrapping up in Anderson, South Carolina on 25-26 July.

IQ recently checked in with European festival organisers to discover how they were coping with the heatwave as swathes of the continent deals with record temperatures well above 30°C – and in some cases 40°C.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.