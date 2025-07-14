IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

Independent Artist Group's Jarred Arfa and Pete Pappalardo tell IQ how the US-based agency is making waves around the world

Independent Artist Group’s (IAG) Jarred Arfa and Pete Pappalardo have discussed the growth of the agency’s global touring division in an interview with IQ.

IAG launched the department in July 2023, weeks after the company formed following the merger of American talent agencies Artist Group International (AGI) and Agency for the Performing Arts (APA).

“In the time since the merger we have had some great signings as well as the elevation of many artists we work with become true global headliners,” says Arfa, IAG’s global head of music. “What I am most proud of is how many great artists we now represent worldwide through our global touring division, which was an extension of what we had begun to develop pre-merger.”

EVP Peter Pappalardo was tasked with heading up the latter department with the intention of allowing IAG’s agent team to focus on booking clients “with an eye on worldwide strategies”. He explains how the company has been able to expand internationally from its US base.

“The global market is much smaller today then it used to be in the sense that we have greater resources to understand the different territories,” he says. “In addition, with the superstar clients that have trusted us for many years in overseeing their worldwide representation, it has allowed us to become experts in these other territories. We feel like we have become a great home for artists who want a worldwide perspective on career development and growth.”

“I think we are very unique in the amount of agents who have the skillset to successfully book worldwide”

He continues: “We have seen rapid growth in many of the eastern European cities but also many of the tertiary markets in many countries around the world.”

Arfa sums up IAG’s year so far as “incredible”, with successful global headline tours including Metallica, Ghost, Disturbed, Rod Stewart, 50 Cent, Def Leppard, Neil Young and Falling in Reverse and Mary J Blige.

“I think we are very unique in the amount of agents who have the skillset to successfully book worldwide,” says Arfa. “I think many artists and managers like having that one touch point on the agency side as we now represent about half of our roster worldwide now, which we are very proud of.”

With other IAG clients include Billy Joel, Motley Crue, Sleep Token, Electric Callboy, Ghost, The Strokes, the Smashing Pumpkins and Cage the Elephant, Arfa insists that rock music remains a “core focus”.

“That has never wavered,” he says. “I think what sets us apart is the level of star agents in the rock space including Dennis Arfa, Marsha Vlasic and Adam Kornfeld, to Pete, Nick Storch, Mike Arfin, Keith Neisbitt and Justin Hirschman. All have been succeeded in the rock space at the highest levels and collectively represent many of todays biggest rock stars.”

“It became all the rage for people to talk about how rock was dead. I never bought into that”

IAG also has big plans for Danish rockers Volbeat after officially signing the band worldwide.

“We have worked with the band in North America for a very long time so we know how amazing they are,” says Pappalardo. “As with the case with all artists, our goal is to continue to help them grow their business and we believe they should be headlining stadiums in many territories in Europe.”

Arfa says the company is “very excited” for the remainder of 2025, including a sold out North American arena run for Sleep Token in North America as well as the rise of younger acts like Big X the Plug, Spiritbox, FloyMeynor and Key Glock. Cage the Elephant will also be supporting Oasis on their US tour dates.

While an abundance of new rock headliners appear to be emerging right, left and centre, Pappalardo disputes the assertion there was ever a lack of numbers in that regard.

“I actually don’t believe there was a barren period,” he says. “It became all the rage for people to talk about how rock was dead. I never bought into that. Look at the festival scene over the last several years, which had some of the biggest rock lineups we have ever seen.

“I do think, however, we are seeing increased development of new up and coming headliners that are just creating great music and live shows. It has always been about the music and the live performances in any genre of music.”

“I think many times in hip-hop, artists equate streaming and celebrity to ticket sales and skip steps too frequently”

The firm also has a strong presence in the hip-hop world, representing the likes of 50 Cent, Ne-Yo and Mary J Blige worldwide. Arfa suggests the genre’s live business is “generally healthy”, but offers a caveat.

“I think many times in hip-hop, artists equate streaming and celebrity to ticket sales and skip steps too frequently,” he says. “Our team in that space here led by Josh Rittenhouse and Kyle Carter have been very careful not do that with the artists they work with.”

He has also observed a resurgence in R&B artists from the 90s and 00s, including IAG clients SWV, Keyshia Cole and En Vogue, whose back catalogues of hits have translated to major touring success.

“Many of these artists are becoming like the new generation of what was considered classic rock acts with fans who will want to come year in and year out who want to hear the songs and artists they grew up on,” he says.

“The biggest challenge is balancing the mathematics surrounding the cost of touring”

Wrapping up, Pete Pappalardo reflects on the biggest hurdles facing IAG and the wider live industry.

“The biggest challenge is balancing the mathematics surrounding the cost of touring, ticket prices, taxes and how to make sure tours can be profitable for the artists,” he says. “Everything is getting more expensive as it relates to artist costs to tour worldwide. Who do those expenses get passed along to? Do ticket prices go up? Does the artist make less? Are there alternative ways to generate money that don’t pass that burden on to the ticket buyers?

“That being said, we understand the importance of global success for our artists so we are able to look at global touring strategies to figure out how to grow a client’ overall business. Having strong international touring for an artist allows us to make sure we are not overplaying any particular territory which in turn helps us to grow their value across the globe.

“Many of us started back at Dennis Arfa’s QBQ which stood for ‘Quality Before Quantity’. It is that philosophy which I believe is the foundation for our success.”

