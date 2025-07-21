Italian live music industry reports €900m takings

SIAE's annual study has revealed another year of growth for the business, buoyed by major tours by domestic artists

Italy’s live music sector has continued on an upward curve after garnering almost €900 million in box office takings last year.

According to the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers’ (SIAE) newly published report for 2024, the contemporary popular music concert sector held 38,911 events (+8% year-on-year), involving a total of 24 million spectators (+1.7%), while revenues of €898.9m represented a marginal increase on 2023’s €894m.

Although the northern region of Italy led the way, the growth of concerts in the south was similarly notable, led by Puglia (2,381) and Campania (2,208) in terms of the number of shows. The figures were further boosted by the popularity of historic venues such as the Pompeii Amphitheatre and the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica.

“The data from the SIAE 2024 Report confirms the continued growth of contemporary popular music and the live music sector, ” says Assomusica president Carlo Parodi. “The increase in events in Southern Italy and the promotion of symbolic cultural venues are particularly significant. Our daily commitment is aimed precisely at promoting culture through an increasingly widespread presence, supporting the economic and social development of the regions involved. These numbers demonstrate how live music is an essential driver of participation, identity, and growth in the country.”

“We are very pleased with the 2024 figures, which confirm the central role of contemporary popular music in the entertainment sector”

Pop/rock concerts accounted for 83% of music events, with other genres such as jazz and classical music also seeing an uptick. Theatre also saw a 4.5% increase in performances and 28.3 million admissions.

“We are very pleased with the 2024 figures, which confirm the central role of contemporary popular music in the entertainment sector: it currently represents 40% of total revenue and nearly 60% of the live music market,” says Bruno Sconocchia, president of trade body AssoConcerti. “It is, in effect, one of the country’s main cultural industries: it contributes to general taxation, generates employment, offers job opportunities to tens of thousands of people, and generates wealth with tangible and positive impacts on the regions that host the concerts organised by our members.

“Lombardy confirms its undisputed leadership, accounting for 24% of concerts and 31% of national spending, while Lazio stands out for its average spending per show, reaching €50.14. But the signal coming from Southern Italy is particularly significant and encouraging, where regions like Puglia and Campania are experiencing an intense and dynamic music season.”

What’s more, preliminary data collected by members of trade body AssoConcerti indicate further significant growth in 2025, buoyed by major national tours by domestic artists.

