New name & reopening date for Sheffield Leadmill

The UK venue's landlord The Electric Group has revealed when it will reopen it doors after prevailing in a long-running court case

By James Hanley on 17 Jul 2025

The Leadmill, Sheffield

The Leadmill, Sheffield


The Leadmill in Sheffield, UK, is to reopen as Electric Sheffield in February 2026 following the conclusion of a long-running court battle.

The venue’s landlord, London-based The Electric Group, has launched a new website for the 900-capacity club, complete with a link for booking enquiries.

The former tenants of the venue, which closed last month, were given three months to vacate the premises after their eviction appeal was denied in May.

Its longtime leaseholder Phil Mills and his management team were embroiled in a long-running legal battle with The Electric Group to determine who should operate the venue.

In 2022, The Electric Group served Mills’ company a notice of eviction in advance of his lease ending in March 2023, prompting Mills and his staff to launch an anti-eviction petition centred around claims that the venue was facing closure.

“It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield”

But the Court of Appeal ultimately refused The Leadmill Ltd’s application for permission to contest a previous court ruling in February, which favoured Electric Group.

Electric Group, which bought the site’s freehold in 2017 and also owns London’s Electric Brixton, Bristol’s SWX and Newcastle’s NX, said it welcomed the appeal court’s verdict.

“The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive,” said a spokesperson for the company. “It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans, and community projects for the next 100 years.”

Opening its doors in 1980, the Sheffield venue and club hosted early shows by the likes of Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and The Killers.

 

