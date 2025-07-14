x

news

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

An "inversion layer" caused the sound at Rotterdam's Boothstock dance music festival to travel further than normal

By James Hanley on 14 Jul 2025


A dance music festival in the Netherlands attracted dozens of complaints after a weather phenomenon caused the sound to travel further than under normal conditions.

Boothstock took place in Rotterdam’s Kralingse Bos park on Saturday (12 July), featuring DJs such as Jamie Jones, Benwal, Mall Grab, Dennis Cruz, Michel de Hey and Benny Rodrigues.

The DCMR Environmental Protection Agency had anticipated receiving additional reports of disruption from events due to a so-called “inversion layer”.

The meteorological phenomenon – described as “a layer of warm air that lies over the region like a blanket” – reflects sound, meaning that music from the festival can be heard in areas where it would otherwise not be, with the effects increasing from 6pm onwards.

According to the NL Times, DCMR noted that the bass tones, in particular, were reaching greater distances than usual from the festival, which ran until 11pm.

DCMR received 136 noise complaints, but said the music always remained within the limits set by the municipality of Rotterdam

DCMR received 136 reports of nuisance overall, but said the music always remained within the limits set by the municipality of Rotterdam.

Elsewhere, in the UK, train services were cancelled on Saturday after tracks were damaged in the hot weather, affecting fans travelling to a Stereophonics concert at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as Wales recorded its hottest day of the year, with highs of 33.1°C.

The Met Office’s newly published State of the UK Climate 2024 report concludes that records are becoming more frequent, with temperature and rainfall extremes becoming the norm. The report highlights how the UK’s climate has warmed steadily from the 1980s onwards, with the greatest implications from the increasing frequency and intensity of daily temperature extremes.

IQ recently checked in with European festival organisers to discover how they were coping with the heatwave as swathes of the continent deals with record temperatures well above 30°C – and in some cases 40°C.

Ilyes Ghouil, a meteorologist for French festivals including Les Eurockéennes de Belfort, said: “There are no extreme weather phenomena that we can control, at least not reliably. On the other hand, some, like heatwaves, are easier to predict and enable organisers and authorities to put in place appropriate measures in time to protect festivalgoers.”

 

