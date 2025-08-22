Mysteryland pilots ‘groundbreaking’ transport plan

The world’s longest-running dance festival Mysteryland has launched a “groundbreaking” mobility plan for this weekend’s edition, aimed at making sustainable travel options the norm.

The Dutch festival in Haarlemmermeer, close to Amsterdam, will welcome more than 150 artists from 22-24 August, including performances from Adriatique, Eric Prydz, Paul van Dyk, Benwal, Patrick Mason, Indira Paganotto, Hardwell and Oliver Heldens.

Currently, an average of 40% of visitors travel to Mysteryland by car, and the festival is bidding to significantly reduce that total.

For the first time, the event will not use its own shuttle buses. Instead, in collaboration with public transport company Connexxion, visitors can board a regular bus service, check in with their contactless bank card or Dutch public transport card, and get off directly at the entrance of the festival grounds.

“We don’t want to keep talking about sustainable options – we want to make them the most logical choice”

During peak hours, these routes will be scaled up with additional electric buses, with direct connections to run from key transport hubs including Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, Hoofddorp, Haarlem and Schiphol Airport.

In addition, Mysteryland has introduced fast lanes and separate entrances for party buses, ensuring groups can arrive and depart without waiting times. Eight fully electric long-distance coaches will also operate from across the country, while a new journey planner recommends the most practical travel option based on each visitor’s zip code.

“We don’t want to keep talking about sustainable options – we want to make them the most logical choice,” says Maarten van ’t Veld, sustainability manager at ID&T. “By ensuring that the greenest way to travel is also the smartest – in terms of cost, comfort, and time – visitors will naturally choose it. That way, sustainability isn’t an effort but simply the standard.”

The ID&T-festival has been held in the Netherlands for the last 32 years but will take a “creative break” in 2026 before returning in 2027 with a new concept.

