Øya: Festival boycotts are misguided

The Norwegian festival's CEO, Tonje Kaada, says there are more effective ways of helping the people of Gaza

Øyafestivalen’s CEO has opened up about the boycott campaign over the festival’s ownership and commercial partnerships, and has called for ‘other means’ of influencing the war in Gaza.

The Oslo-based festival was acquired in 2018 by Superstruct Entertainment, which was then acquired by KKR in 2024. Activists have targeted the American global investment firm because they say it invests in Israeli tech and data firms and has connections to weapons manufacturers and defence contractors.

Øya has faced additional criticism over its partnerships with drinks brand Pepsi and Norwegian bank DNB – which are said to have ties to Israel – though the festival has insisted that none of its revenues will be used for “activities that contribute to maintaining Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine”.

While Superstruct’s festivals have come under pressure from pro-Palestine groups over their ownership, campaigns against Øya appear to have gone one step further. A blood-covered version of the festival’s logo appeared on social media and around Oslo, artists and partners were contacted with demands to boycott the festival, and ticket buyers were urged to request refunds.

“It has been strange to find ourselves the focus of this kind of campaign”

On the opening day of the festival, around 50 activists gathered at the entrance of Tøyenparken, where the festival takes place, wearing blood-stained sheets and distributing flyers to attendees.

“Øya has a proud history of supporting progressive causes, so it has been strange to find ourselves the focus of this kind of campaign,” Øyafestivalen CEO Tonje Kaada tells IQ.

“We have been clear on our stance on Gaza. We understand where the engagement comes from, and we stand for the same things [as the boycotters], which is to get an end to the ongoing genocide, and for solidarity with Palestine. But I believe it should be acceptable to have faith in different approaches to achieve the same goal. There are more effective ways of helping the people of Gaza than boycotting festivals.

“We’ve always seen Øya as an arena for free speech and we encourage artists to use our stages to express criticism and demand change if they wish to do so. I believe artists have the greatest impact on stage and I think it’s good that we can be the loudspeaker for these voices. Without festivals, the space for expression narrows.”

“I can understand those who believe in boycotting in general, but I think you should make sure that the boycott hits the target”

Indeed, outspoken pro-Palestine group Kneecap used their set to condemn both the Norwegian Pension Fund and KKR whilst also giving a “quick shout-out” to Øya for “standing by [the band]” despite calls for their removal from the lineup.

In the past year, boycotts have torn through the live music industry with festivals, artists and ticket buyers all coming under pressure for perceived complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza, but Kaada has questioned the impact of these campaigns.

“I can understand those who believe in boycotting in general, but I think you should make sure that the boycott hits the target,” she adds. “If you want to boycott McDonald’s, you should boycott McDonald’s, not everything else around it.”

Though the Øya boycott has taken its emotional toll on the festival team, the commercial impact has been limited, according to Kaada. The artists and sponsors remained part of the festival, and few people requested refunds.

“I feel that the only thing these boycotts are affecting is culture, not anything in Israel”

“I feel that the only thing these boycotts are affecting is culture, not anything in Israel,” she maintains. “It’s a cancellation culture that is happening in so many areas but it takes the focus away from where it should be. I believe the world can move faster in the right direction if those of us who want the same things work together instead of against each other.”

Kaada isn’t the only festival organiser that has called into question the validity of the boycotts. Responding to the boycott campaign against Superstruct-backed Flow Festival, its artistic director Tuomas Kallio described the idea that the Helsinki festival is directly linked to “apartheid and genocide” as “at best artificial,” adding that almost every major player in the music industry has some connection to Israel.

“Virtually every major player in music has some link to Israel, whether through ownership or commercial footprint. No single event can guarantee perfect ethical purity, especially in a sector dominated by global conglomerates,” he added.

Many pro-Palestine voices have called on Superstruct’s festivals to “cut ties” with KKR, but Kaada has expressed frustration at the lack of understanding surrounding the ownership structure.

“Anyone who has done anything on the business side of things understands that you can’t cut ties with your owner’s owner”

“Anyone who has done anything on the business side of things understands that you can’t cut ties with your owner’s owner,” she says. “The BDS movement itself has said that they understand that, and the important thing is to speak up against investments that are involved in occupied areas.”

As for Øya’s relationship with Superstruct, Kaada says the festival “wouldn’t be where it is today” without the festival behemoth.

“When we went into Superstruct, there were five individuals who had all the risk,” she explains. “The financial risk was huge. Going through Covid and extreme weather and everything shows that it’s really good to have a bigger organisation having your back in those kinds of situations. Plus, if you’re a standalone festival trying to negotiate terms with a global agency, it’s not easy.

“We were one of the early festivals to join Superstruct and there were two things that were really important for us,” she continues. “One of them was that they were independent when it comes to booking, and the other was that we felt that they really meant it when they said that they want to let us keep our local identity and to support our sustainability work and our cultural ambitions.”

“We are doing all we can to stay on the right side of history here”

Other Superstruct festivals have echoed this sentiment, with UK event Field Day adding: “The future of the festival and its creative and operational independence were secured – the ownership changed but not the ethos. We remain in full creative control of Field Day and our values remain unchanged.”

Superstruct Entertainment has also asserted its autonomy, despite investment from KKR, stating: “We are independently run, making our own decisions based on what is in the best interests of our fans, artists and colleagues.”

At the same time, the festival giant expressed concern for the well-being of its staff, adding that “we cannot tolerate individuals or groups who pressurise, persecute or seek to unduly influence any fan, artist or colleague”.

Øya’s CEO shared similar worries with IQ: “Everyone who works with us is very value-driven, and the criticism has really hit us in the heart,” she says. “Fortunately, we see that our main audience really hears what we are saying, and I think they understand that we are doing all we can to stay on the right side of history here.”

