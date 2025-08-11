South African stadium to be upgraded for concerts

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium is currently undergoing a series of renovations to enhance the venue's entertainment offerings

South Africa’s Moses Mabhida Stadium (MMS) is being upgraded for concerts as part of a municipal push to enhance the venue’s entertainment offerings.

The eThekwini Municipality are reportedly investing R284 million (£11.9m/$16m) into the refurbishment of the 56,000-capacity stadium in Durban, which opened in 2009 and was utilised as a 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.

When completed, the venue is set to feature a 60% larger viewing platform with an overhanging glass floor and an accessibility-centred sky car transit option, along with LED lighting upgrades and a new audio-visual system. Plus, a swing, zip line, and a compression ring walk with a bungee jump option are also on the cards, in addition to a raft of structural improvements.

“This refurbishment not only secures Moses Mabhida’s status as a premier venue for sports, concerts, and cultural events but also contributes to local job creation, skills development, and small business support through procurement of services from local contractors,” government officials shared in a statement.

“The refurbishment reflects eThekwini Municipality’s ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure that fosters tourism, economic growth, and community pride.”

Over the past 15 years, MMS has hosted the likes of Chris Brown, Lionel Richie, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, and John Legend, alongside various football, cricket, and sporting events.

MMS renovations began in March 2024 and were originally slated to end in September, but were extended by 30 months earlier this year to prioritise structural improvements. The refurbishments are now expected to be completed by 2028, with the stadium remaining in operation during renovations.

The stadium’s renewed focus on entertainment comes during a nationwide effort to become an international touring destination.

Earlier this year, “South Africa’s largest dedicated live entertainment venue”, The Dome (cap. 10,500), opened in Johannesburg, backed by Live Nation, Big Concerts, Stadium Management South Africa, and Gearhouse SA.

“The venue is not just about scale,” said Justin Van Wyk, head of Big Concerts and Live Nation South Africa, for IQ’s Global Arena Guide. “It’s about creating new opportunities for South African fans to experience global-level productions while also spotlighting local and regional [Pan-African] acts.”

