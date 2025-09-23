Coachella organisers hail speedy sellout for 2026

The 2026 instalment of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sold out in three days, organisers revealed yesterday.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are on tap to headline the 125,000-capacity festival, returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, between April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026.

It marks the first time the Goldenvoice event has sold out since 2023, following the earliest lineup reveal in the California event’s 25-year history.

“She’s gone, dance on. See you in April,” organisers wrote online.

The festival will mark Bieber’s first major show announcement since he cancelled his Justice world tour in 2022, and his first official performance at the festival (he’s appeared as a surprise guest several times). The Canadian star released two albums this year, Swag and Swag II, also his first since 2021.

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner”

Bieber reportedly worked directly with festival organisers to negotiate his headlining slot, in lieu of a booking agent, according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” a source told Rolling Stone. “Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.”

Other acts slated to perform at Coachella 2026 include The XX, Nine Inch Noize (Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize), Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, KATSEYE, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Labrinth, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, BIGBANG, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse and more. Anyma is set to host a special performance, dubbed Æden.

Next year’s edition is also set to be exclusively streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel. Waitlists have been made available for those looking to score tickets ahead of the event.

