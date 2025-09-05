Delhi sets out plan to become ‘global hub for live events’

The Delhi government is striving to slash stadium rental rates and remove government concessions as part of its commitment to making India’s capital territory a “global hub for live events and entertainment”.

The Delhi government has proposed a plan to the central government to reduce the rental rates of two major stadiums in the city: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (cap. 60,000) and Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (14,349).

The booking costs of these two stadiums in Delhi increased eight months ago by around 150%, according to Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

“The high rental cost forces the organisers to select other states and cities, like Ahmedabad and Mumbai, for organising events, music concerts, live shows and cultural activities,” he told The Indian Express on Thursday (4 September).

Now, the Delhi government plans to cut the booking cost of the JLN Stadium (excluding the outside space) from Rs 50 lakh (€48,444) per day to Rs 20 lakh (€19,377).

“The high rental cost forces the organisers to select other states and cities, like Ahmedabad and Mumbai”

For the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, the government hopes to drop the booking cost from Rs 20 lakh per day (€19,377) to Rs 5 lakh (€4,844).

Currently, these Delhi stadiums have higher day rates than some of India’s biggest and best-known stadiums, such as Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Rs 23 lakh/€22,000) and Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai (Rs 17.5 lakh/€17,000).

Through its proposed prices for venue bookings, the government says it expects to generate an annual revenue of Rs 30 crore (€2.9m).

As Mishra pointed out, large numbers of fans are travelling from Delhi-NCR to other cities to attend concerts such as Coldplay’s record-breaking show at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

“If we reduce the booking costs and simplify the event hosting processes at key stadiums in the Capital, the city will generate revenue through GST [Goods and Services Tax] on ticket sales, food and beverage, venue bookings, artist bookings, hospitality, and air travel,” he explains.

Additionally, the government is planning to remove the clause that allows it to keep 5% of the tickets for any shows booked in the stadiums, according to Mishra.

“India wants to be one of the top five global live entertainment destinations by 2030”

“If this clause is removed, everyone, even a minister, will have to purchase a ticket if they want to attend the shows,” said Mishra.

Earlier this week, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Delhi government is committed to making the city a “global hub for live events and entertainment” through these new measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is on a mission of its own to establish the country as one of the top five global live entertainment destinations by 2030, “with the potential to generate 15–20 million jobs, expand infrastructure, and strengthen India’s global cultural influence”.

A newly formed joint working group, comprising government and industry, met for the first time last week to discuss how it could harness the concert economy as a driver of infrastructure creation, employment, tourism, and cultural soft power.

The group’s key outcomes include integration of live event clearances, infrastructure development, skill development and financial incentives for the sector.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.