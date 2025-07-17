Art work: Alter Art preaches the ‘power of festivals’

Mikołaj Ziółkowski has revealed how Orange Warsaw and Open'er are contending with the boom in headline shows

Alter Art CEO Mikołaj Ziółkowski has revealed how the firm’s festival model is designed to contend with the boom in headline stadium and arena shows.

Poland’s leading independent promoter organises some of the country’s largest concerts and festivals, including Orange Warsaw and Gdynia’s Open’er Festival.

The 22nd edition of Open’er took place at the beginning of this month with an eclectic lineup headlined by Linkin Park, Gracie Abrams, Muse, Massive Attack, Future and Nine Inch Nails.

According to Ziółkowski, its “fearless embrace of musical diversity” is a key part of the event’s strategy for rivalling headline shows.

“This is what a festival should be about – seeing your favourite artist but also going outside of your bubble and discovering something new,” he tells IQ. “Open’er delivered the perfect combination of iconic legends and the new talents. The power of festivals versus headline shows is diversity.”

Another aspect of Alter Art’s strategy is to strike a balance between the quality of the headliners and the rest of the bill to ensure a lineup that’s strong from top to bottom.

“We want people to feel that they are buying festival tickets, not tickets for a headline show which is taking place at a festival”

“We’re really fighting for mid-to-high level artists on the second, third, and fourth lines of the lineup,” explains Ziółkowski. “The rest of the bill is just as important as the headliners.

“We want people to feel that they are buying festival tickets, not tickets for a headline show which is taking place at a festival. If your audience is really focused only on the headliner, then you, as a festival organiser, are not doing your job to promote music in an equal way.”

In order to do this, Alter Art employs an unconventional method of announcing acts for the festival one by one, instead of in waves.

“It’s quite unusual, but it gives us time to promote the whole lineup and discuss their music for a month – even if they’re smaller,” the Alter Art CEO explains. “Sometimes we are criticised for it because people want to know the lineup all at once, but this is part of the strategy to show people, especially new generations, that a festival is a different thing in comparison to a headline show.”

Another way in which Alter Art hopes to contend with the appeal of headline shows is by offering ‘stadium-level’ production at the festival site.

“In 2025, a lot of artists want to put on a spectacular show. For a festival that’s challenging from a technical point of view, you have to put in triple the effort to avoid sound problems, production problems, anything that would make the show not good enough.

“We are reaching the red line for festival ticket prices”

“If we don’t give them that opportunity, they might choose headline shows over our festival. So we have made lots of investments, especially in the main stage. I think a big part of our success this year, and generally, is that we are just doing a lot of very good quality gigs.”

However, delivering a blockbuster lineup with stadium-level production isn’t cheap, and the cost can’t be put onto the fans, insists Ziółkowski.

“We are reaching the red line for festival ticket prices,” he warns. “Maybe there is no red line for the headline shows because of how dedicated fan bases are but it will be a challenge for us if they become more and more expensive. There’s a limit to how much money people have.”

Ziółkowski, like other festival organisers, is quick to point out that their events are very good value for money, especially compared to stadium shows.

“At a festival, you are getting 20-30 shows for the price of one or two headline shows,” he adds. “Open’er is around €260 and the day tickets are around €125, which is very good.”

So, how is Alter Art balancing the books and maintaining low festival ticket prices? “It’s extremely difficult,” admits Ziółkowski.

“We’re reinvesting our profits or potential profits in quality because if not, we could be in trouble in two to three years”

“Costs, from the artist fees to the production, are unbelievable. It’s a challenging time for festivals and the market has changed, so I see this as a time to invest and build, and think about spectacular profits later.

“We’re reinvesting our profits or potential profits in quality because if not, we could be in trouble in two to three years. Promoter life is getting money and losing money.”

Evidently, the gamble is paying off. This year’s Open’er drew 140,000 people while Orange Warsaw welcomed 50,000 for a gender-balanced bill headlined by Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

“We are experiencing the best momentum of female acts in years,” he comments. “Because the festival is in May, we got both headliners at the beginning of the summer season, which was amazing.”

He concludes: “Overall, we had great lineups, we met our goals, and our attendances increased from last year,” he says. “We also had great weather on all days and there was a really great festival vibe, so it was a really great season for us.”

