Sphere’s Abu Dhabi expansion plans finalised

Sphere Entertainment has finalised a deal to bring the world’s second Sphere venue to Abu Dhabi.

The company and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi confirmed last October that plans were afoot to develop a replica of the 20,000-cap Las Vegas venue in the UAE capital.

In yesterday’s (28 July) filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sphere Entertainment Group has now formally granted DCT the exclusive right to build and operate Sphere Abu Dhabi. The franchise agreement also gives DCT the right to build and operate additional Sphere venues in the Middle East and North Africa for at least ten years after the opening of the Abu Dhabi development.

“DCT has agreed to pay Sphere Entertainment Group a franchise initiation fee and royalties for the use of Sphere Entertainment Group’s intellectual property (including The Sphere Experience content and other creative content),” states the filing.

Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s second most populous city after Dubai, and gained the 18,000-cap Etihad Arena in 2021.

The initial deal is for 25 years from the opening of Sphere Abu Dhabi, after which DCT will also have the option of up to two ten-year renewals.

Sphere Entertainment has pursued plans to develop a global network of Sphere venues since opening the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas, US, in September 2023. Executive chairman and CEO James Dolan revealed earlier this year the company is developing a smaller version of the iconic Sphere venue to potentially roll out to other markets.

Meanwhile, US country music outfit Zac Brown Band are the latest act to announce a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. The six-night stint is slated for 5 December 2025 to 10 January 2026.

