x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Sphere’s Abu Dhabi expansion plans finalised

The deal also gives Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi the exclusive right to develop additional Sphere venues in MENA

By James Hanley on 29 Jul 2025


Sphere Entertainment has finalised a deal to bring the world’s second Sphere venue to Abu Dhabi.

The company and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi confirmed last October that plans were afoot to develop a replica of the 20,000-cap Las Vegas venue in the UAE capital.

In yesterday’s (28 July) filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sphere Entertainment Group has now formally granted DCT the exclusive right to build and operate Sphere Abu Dhabi. The franchise agreement also gives DCT the right to build and operate additional Sphere venues in the Middle East and North Africa for at least ten years after the opening of the Abu Dhabi development.

“DCT has agreed to pay Sphere Entertainment Group a franchise initiation fee and royalties for the use of Sphere Entertainment Group’s intellectual property (including The Sphere Experience content and other creative content),” states the filing.

The initial deal is for 25 years from the opening of Sphere Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s second most populous city after Dubai, and gained the 18,000-cap Etihad Arena in 2021.

The initial deal is for 25 years from the opening of Sphere Abu Dhabi, after which DCT will also have the option of up to two ten-year renewals.

Sphere Entertainment has pursued plans to develop a global network of Sphere venues since opening the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas, US, in September 2023. Executive chairman and CEO James Dolan revealed earlier this year the company is developing a smaller version of the iconic Sphere venue to potentially roll out to other markets.

Meanwhile, US country music outfit Zac Brown Band are the latest act to announce a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. The six-night stint is slated for 5 December 2025 to 10 January 2026.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|28 Apr 2025

Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits aims to become global player

"We set out to create something that’s never been done before in UAE," organiser Sia Farr tells IQ after the festival's successful debut

News|27 May 2025

Yungblud trails BludFest’s global expansion plans

The British singer’s one-day festival returns to Milton Keynes Bowl this June, with international editions on tap for next year

Dubai "go-to" destinatiohn with Coca-Cola Arena success
News|17 Apr 2025

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena makes AI investment

The new digital initiatives will debut ahead of Michael Learns to Rock's concert at the 17,000-cap venue later this month

Olivier Toth (chair of EAA) is chairing the panel
News|13 Jun 2025

Rockhal reveals 20th anniversary concert plans

CEO Oliver Toth says the Luxembourg concert hall will mark the milestone by hosting two special events this September

News|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

Barcelona City Council is set to build the €70 million concert hall on the site of the current Saint Jordi Club in 2027

Trending Stories

news|28 Jul 2025

Drake cancels Co-op Live gig at last minute

feature|25 Jul 2025

Great Southern Land: Australia market report

news|25 Jul 2025

Royal Albert Hall CEO outlines three-point plan

news|25 Jul 2025

Tour news: Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Biffy Clyro

news|28 Jul 2025

EXIT strategy: Serbian fest heads to Egypt

news|29 Jul 2025

Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

news|25 Jul 2025

Financial pressure grows for Dutch venues

news|29 Jul 2025

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

news|28 Jul 2025

Paléo VP: ‘The pressure is tremendous’

feature|28 Jul 2025

Great Southern Land: Australia market report – part 2

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|28 Apr 2025

Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits aims to become global player

"We set out to create something that’s never been done before in UAE," organiser Sia Farr tells IQ after the festival's successful debut

News|27 May 2025

Yungblud trails BludFest’s global expansion plans

The British singer’s one-day festival returns to Milton Keynes Bowl this June, with international editions on tap for next year

Dubai "go-to" destinatiohn with Coca-Cola Arena success
News|17 Apr 2025

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena makes AI investment

The new digital initiatives will debut ahead of Michael Learns to Rock's concert at the 17,000-cap venue later this month

Olivier Toth (chair of EAA) is chairing the panel
News|13 Jun 2025

Rockhal reveals 20th anniversary concert plans

CEO Oliver Toth says the Luxembourg concert hall will mark the milestone by hosting two special events this September

News|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

Barcelona City Council is set to build the €70 million concert hall on the site of the current Saint Jordi Club in 2027

IQ Jobs Board

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive