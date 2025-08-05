x

news

Green light for O2 City Hall Newcastle revamp plan

Academy Music Group says there is a "massive opportunity" to restore the historic 2,600-cap UK venue to its former glory

By James Hanley on 05 Aug 2025

O2 City Hall Newcastle


Plans to revamp O2 City Hall Newcastle and put the venue “firmly back” on the touring circuit have been given the go-ahead.

Newcastle City Council has granted approval for the scheme, which will include a new balcony bar area, following an application on behalf of the Live Nation and Academy Music Group (AMG)-run Grade II-listed building.

Built in 1927, the 2,600-cap venue has hosted the likes of The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin but has “not moved with the times”, according to the submission, which says that it has been “bypassed” by major acts in recent years.

“There is a massive opportunity to re-instate City Hall to regain its former glory and put City Hall firmly back on the touring acts schedule,” says the statement. “In order to achieve this, the venue needs updating to provide an offer and facilities the modern concertgoer expects, and band promoters seek out in order to book a venue.

“Since taking on City Hall, Academy Music Group’s assessment of the venue [has] identified several areas which need to be upgraded in order to assure the safety and long term future.”

AMG acquired O2 City Hall Newcastle in May 2019

It is proposed the new bar area will utilise a portion of the adjoining City Baths area next door, which is currently “mothballed” with no intention of developing it in the future.

“Great care has been made to preserve the original space whilst forming a fully functioning bar area, fit for the modern customers needs and expectations,” adds the document lodged with the council.

AMG acquired O2 City Hall Newcastle back in May 2019 and introduced brand-new, state-of-the-art retractable seating system, major restoration works and enhancements in house sound and lighting production as part of a previous revamp in 2022.

Artists set to perform at the venue in the coming months include Self Esteem, CMAT, Jade, The Stranglers, Counting Crows, Loyle Carner, Kneecap and Slade.

O2 City Hall Newcastle is part of AMG’s portfolio of venues across the UK, which includes London’s O2 Academy Brixton and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, among others.

 

