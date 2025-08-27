Netherlands trade body publishes festival manifesto

Dutch trade body the Association of Event Organisers (VVEM) has released a manifesto aimed at maintaining a healthy festival climate in the Netherlands.

The VVEM’s Party of the Future report says the festival industry has come under pressure due to high costs, staff shortages, and complex regulations, and is advocating for structural recognition in government policy.

The organisation has drafted 24 proposals designed to address the sector’s problems, and is bidding to work with the authorities to promote education, uniform regulations, tackle excessive ticket prices, and establish permanent festival locations.

“Rising costs, inflation, staff shortages, and expanding regulations are putting more and more festivals at risk,” says Boris van der Ham, chair of the VVEM (Flemish Association of Music Festivals):. Each municipality has its own unique set of rules. This needs to be harmonised.”

The move follows the cancellation of dozens of the country’s festivals in 2025, including The Rock Circus, Supercharged, Indian Summer and The Flying Dutch, on top of the 100-plus that disappeared from the scene in 2024.

According to the VVEM, the Dutch events business contributes €9.1 billion annually to the national economy, and provides permanent employment to 70,000 people.

However, the trade body says that current licensing practices are “complex, slow and often contradictory”, while the Environmental Act has increased safety requirements and environmental regulations.

Among its recommendations are for multi-year permits and national guidelines, contact points at municipalities, exceptions for temporary events, the abolition of double taxation, measures to tackle ticket resale and for events to be included in zoning and environmental plans.

Noting a shortage of technical and operational staff, it is also proposing more internships, practical projects, recognition of instructors, further training and retraining, and sectoral social schemes.

“Festivals and other events are not an afterthought, a burden, or a luxury, but are an essential part of a vibrant economy and a healthy society,” adds Van der Ham.

