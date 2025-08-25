Tour news: Olivia Dean, Doja Cat, Bad Omens

Multi-BRIT Award nominee Olivia Dean has unveiled her biggest European headline tour to date.

The tour will commence at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 23 April 2026, stopping off at Co-op Live in Manchester (25 April) prior to two shows at The O2 in London (29-30 April).

CAA-represented Dean, who will be coming off high-profile support slots with Sam Fender and Sabrina Carpenter, will then visit Forest National in Brussels, Belgium (8 May), Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands (9 May), and Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf (11 May) and Berlin Velodrom (12 May) in Germany.

The run also includes headline dates at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena in Denmark (14 May), Unity Arena, Oslo, in Norway (16 May), Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden (17 May), The Hall in Zurich, Switzerland (20 May) and Kozel Carroponte, Milan, Italy (22 May) and Accor Arena, Paris, France (17 June), wrapping up at Fairview Park in Dublin, Ireland, on 20 June.

The 26-year-old singer’s second album The Art Of Loving is released on 26 September.

Doja Cat has announced her first-ever tour across New Zealand, Australia and Asia

Additionally, Doja Cat has announced her first-ever tour across New Zealand, Australia and Asia. The Ma Vie World Tour will launch on 18 November 2025 in Auckland at Spark Arena.

The arena outing will include stops in Perth (22 November), Melbourne (25 November), Brisbane (29 November), Sydney (1 December), Manila (7 December), Singapore (10 December), Seoul (13 December), Tokyo (15 December) and Bangkok (18 December) before concluding on 21 December in Kaohsiung at Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Arena.

Linkin Park have also extended their From Zero world tour to Australia, announcing dates at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (3 & 5 March 2026), Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (8 & 10 March) and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney (14-15 March).

Elsewhere, US heavy metal band Bad Omens have revealed their biggest headline run yet. The Do You Feel Love Europe 2025 arena tour will span 13 shows, starting in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena on 21 November. It also features UK shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (23 November), London’s Alexandra Palace (26 November), Co-op Live Manchester (28 November) and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (29 November).

It then moves on to Brussels’ Forest National (1 December), Zenith Paris (2 December), The Hall, Zurich (4 December), PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena (5 December), Max Schmelling Halle, Berlin (6 December), Barclays Arena, Hamburg (9 December), Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen (10 December) and Amsterdam’s AFAS Live (12 December).

The Backstreet Boys have added a further seven shows to their Sphere residency

The Backstreet Boys have added a further seven shows to their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The newly announced performances will take place on 5-7, 11 & 13-15 February 2026. The first pop act to perform at Sphere, the group played three nights at the venue last week and have additional dates planned for 26-28 & 30-31 December 2025, plus 2-3 January 2026.

Following their six-date takeover of London’s Southbank Centre, which kicks off tomorrow (26 August), Britpop icons Suede tour the UK from January. Beginning at Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall on 30 January, the band will play Portsmouth Guildhall (31 January), Bristol Beacon (2 February), G Live, Guildford (3 February), Edinburgh Usher Hall (5 February), Liverpool University Mountfort Hall (6 February), York Barbican (7 February) and The Engine Shed in Lincoln (9 February).

Also on the itinerary is Norwich, The LRC, UEA (10 February), Cambridge Corn Exchange (11 February), Sheffield Octagon (13 February), Newcastle O2 City Hall (14 February), Coventry’s HMV Empire (16 February), Bath Forum (17 February), Nottingham Rock City (19 February), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (20 February) and Brighton Centre (21 February).

Plus, Fatboy Slim has announced a UK tour, Acid Ballroom, set for February 2026. The eight-date trek encompasses Birmingham O2 Academy 1 (6-7 February), Manchester Aviva Studios (13-14 February), London Alexandra Palace (20-21 February) and Glasgow Barrowland (27-28 February).

Lastly, The Vaccines will mark the 15th anniversary of the release of their debut album, What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? with a UK tour. The tour, which will see the band perform the album in full, alongside tracks from their wider catalogue, will take in Newcastle O2 City Hall (3 March), Edinburgh Usher Hall (4 March), Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (6 March), O2 Academy Birmingham (7 March), O2 Academy Leeds (9 March), Nottingham Rock City (10 March) and The Prospect Building in Bristol (11 March), culminating in London at O2 Academy Brixton on 13 March.

