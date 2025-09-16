TicketSwap report reveals festival ticket trends

One in three festival tickets sold on TicketSwap this year were purchased on the day of the event, according to a new report.

The ticketing resale platform has released trends and figures in its 2025 Festival Wrap-Up, revealing that 34% of tickets were sold day-of, with 11% being shifted the day prior to the event – in line with the pandemic-era shift towards late-stage ticket buying.

The report also disclosed that the early bird gets the worm, as the most popular time to buy is 10am, with 87% of listed festival tickets sold in under two hours.

Saturday and Friday were the most popular days for transactions, respectively, combining to represent over 45% of total sales on the platform.

This year, Motor-music festival Zwarte Cross had the highest number of activated alerts with nearly 26,000, followed by Loveland Festival with 20k and Mysteryland with 18k.

“We see opportunities to offer fans more than just access”

For headline shows, Dutch singer-songwriter Roxy Dekker took the top spot as the most-searched artist this year.

In June, the Amsterdam-headquartered firm named Jan van Casteren as its new CEO, after the company’s co-founder Hans Ober stepped down from day-to-day operations after more than 12 years.

“I’ve been a TicketSwap user from the very beginning,” said Van Casteren at the time. “The fan experience is spot on – it’s user-friendly, transparent, and safe. At the same time, the landscape is changing rapidly. We see opportunities to offer fans more than just access, while also supporting organisers with new ways to reach their audience.”

TicketSwap caps ticket resale at 20% above face value and boasts nine million users in 36 countries.

