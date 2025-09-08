IQ out now: Robbie Williams, Michael Chugg, Rock am Ring

IQ 138, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s leading magazine, is available to read online now.

The special IFF issue includes ROSTR x IQ’s annual deep dive into festival trends and lineups in 2025, as well as anniversary features on Germany’s pioneering rock festival Rock am Ring and production gurus Far and Beyond.

Elsewhere, Green Guardians 2025 celebrates the companies and artists making live entertainment more sustainable while Derek Robertson talks to the road warriors behind Robbie Williams’ ongoing Britpop tour.

Jack Revell learns how legendary larrakin, Chuggi, helped to turn the outlier market of Australia into a global powerhouse and Adam Woods visits The Netherlands for our latest market report.

For comments and columns, Mathieu Jaton explains Montreux Jazz Festival’s plans to remain relevant, as the event approaches its 60th anniversary and Lesley Olenik details Live Nation’s scheme for new parents that obviates choosing between career and family.

AEG’s president of global touring Rich Schaefer talks success, expansion, and strategies for continued growth, while Primavera Sound and EXIT Festival reveal some of the secrets behind building their international fanbases.

