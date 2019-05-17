x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Black Sabbath farewell concert to be livestreamed

06 Jun 2025
news

Global stadium tours expose flaws in resale markets

06 Jun 2025
news

Futuresound hails record season at Temple Newsam

06 Jun 2025
news

FireAid allocates additional $25m in grants

06 Jun 2025
news

Key acquisitions power ATC Group’s ‘landmark year’

06 Jun 2025
news

First festival headliner for 2026 revealed

06 Jun 2025
news

SXSW London recap: The Making of ABBA Voyage

05 Jun 2025
news

Tour news: Zara Larsson, Lil Wayne, Lola Young

05 Jun 2025

Trending Stories

news|05 Jun 2025

Dice acquired by tech platform Fever

news|04 Jun 2025

Fever secures $100m+ investment round

news|04 Jun 2025

Goldman Sachs hails ‘insatiable demand’ for live

news|05 Jun 2025

SXSW London recap: The Making of ABBA Voyage

news|04 Jun 2025

SXSW London: MPs confirm fan-led live music review

news|06 Jun 2025

First festival headliner for 2026 revealed

news|04 Jun 2025

Live Nation to launch mid-size venue in Perth, WA

news|05 Jun 2025

MELT organisers unveil two new Berlin events

feature|06 Jun 2025

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

news|04 Jun 2025

FKP Sweden: ‘Perfect time’ to launch Broken Summer

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

feature

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

As the genre infiltrates the mainstream, promoters around the world are looking to fill festival headline slots, arenas, and increasingly stadiums, with its superstars

06 Jun 2025
news

FOCUS Wales toasts 15 years with bumper edition

05 Jun 2025
news

MELT organisers unveil two new Berlin events

05 Jun 2025
IQ Jobs Board

Health and Safety ManagerLive Nation

UKFull TimeCompetitive

Events CoordinatorInvolved Live

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AccountantT S agency

Berlin, DEFull TimeTBD

Vice President, Ticketing & Concert OperationsLive Nation

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitive

news

Dice acquired by tech platform Fever

05 Jun 2025
news

AEG Presents acquires event production specialist

05 Jun 2025
news

SXSW London: MPs confirm fan-led live music review

04 Jun 2025
news

Fever secures $100m+ investment round

04 Jun 2025
feature

Inside India’s booming music market: Part 2

In the second part of the India market report, IQ assesses the development of the country's festival and venue markets

28 May 2025
news

Live Nation to launch mid-size venue in Perth, WA

04 Jun 2025
news

Goldman Sachs hails ‘insatiable demand’ for live

04 Jun 2025
news

FKP Sweden: ‘Perfect time’ to launch Broken Summer

04 Jun 2025
news

Teenage Cancer Trust concerts raise £2m+

04 Jun 2025